Topsham St James 2nd XI put Kentisbeare II to the sword

Picture: Thinkstock peplow

Report on a fine win for Topsham St James 2nd XI

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As with their first encounter a couple of weeks ago, both Topsham St James II and Kentisbeare II fielded seven teenagers, although this week’s game failed to replicate the previous close contest, writes Mike Tracey.

Topsham St James won the toss and had no hesitation in asking their hosts to bat on a strip which always had something in it for the bowlers.

Paul Diamond, who for a number of years coached the Topsham colts, was able to admire the results of his handiwork as they set about dismantling the home batting.

Diamond himself scored 14, but by the time he was fourth out, all three Gilletts - Joe, Freddie and father Justin - had gone for a total of five runs between them.

Rob Gleave contrived a couple of boundaries, but the star of the innings was young Tom Kittow, who battled for just over an hour to record top score of 19.

He shared a seventh-wicket stand of 18, the highest of the innings, with Zara Maynard (10) the only other batsman in double figures.

Unfortunately, it was too little and too late, and Kentisbeare were all out for a sorry total of 74.

Topsham used just five bowlers. The pick was veteran (in this company, anyway!) Jon Hull, with 3-18, whilst all the other wickets fell to the youngsters. Billy Knightley (2-11), Maddy Ross (2-17) and Charlie Ferraro (2-7), shared the spoils, and Sam Luddington contributed seven promising overs of off-spin without quite the luck he deserved.

Morgan Maynard was unfortunately injured early on whilst fielding, and unable to bowl. Jeremy Tojy again kept wicket well.

When Topsham batted, skipper Adrian Ferraro looked as if he wanted to settle it all in five overs, which he would have done had he continued at his initial rate.

He took 12 runs off Freddie Gillet, plus three wides, so that after six balls the score was 15-0.

To be fair to young Freddie, he bounced back superbly, and conceded only a further 9 from his remaining three overs.

Adrian, in the meantime, became impatient, and got himself out for 22 to a careless shot, albeit brilliantly caught by Rob Gleave. Unfortunately, that was as good as it got for Kentisbeare. Alex Collins (24) and Charlie Ferraro (17) batted with a calmness and maturity beyond their years, and saw Topsham home to a winning total of 75-1 off just 17 overs.

The only home bowler to take a wicket was Guy Maynard (1-10). but five others bowled at least one over, and none of them was disgraced.

Topsham St James took 20 points to Kentisbeare’s 2 points