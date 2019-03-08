Top order all hit half centuries in Exmouth 2nds home win over Shobrooke Park

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Exmouth 2nds picked up a sixth win of the season as they beat Shobrooke Park by 53 runs at the Maer ground.

With Richard Baggs winning the toss and opting to bat, he opened with Louis Morison and the pair stroked the ball to all parts of the ground, taking the total to 125 before Baggs fell for 52, scored from just 50 deliveries.

Morison was joined by Luke Davies and the pair took the total to 168 before Morison departed for what had been a splendid 85, scored off just 75 balls, hitting 13 fours. That was not the end of the top order run scoring for Davies went on to hit 58 and number four bat Finlay Marks weighed in with 59 as Exmouth closed on an imposing 302-9 after their 45 overs.

The Shobrooke reply was hit by the early loss of an opener to a catch by Richard Baggs off Sid Fereday.

It was not until three figures were on the board that the Maer men struck again with Sean Day taking a couple of wickets in quick succession and then, when a Ryan Schaufler throw created a run out, the visitors were 124-4. They then laboured to 188-7, but the tail wagged, and in some style, as they chipped away at the home score before being bowled out for 249 with just eight balls of the contest remaining.

Louis Morison completed a fine all-round afternoon's work with 3-60 and there were two wicket returns for both Sid Fereday and Sean Day.

On Saturday (July 6), the Maer men 2nd XI are again in home action when they begin the second half of their C Division East campaign with the visit of table-topping Sidmouth who are three places and 27 points better off than the Maer men. However, the only game that Sidmouth 2nds have lost this season came on the opening day of then campaign when Exmouth 2mnds beat them at the Fortfield by five wickets!