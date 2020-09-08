Tolchards Devon League round-up – wins for Budleigh II and Clyst St George, Topsham St James and Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Saturday saw the playing of the semi-finals of the Tolchards Devon League four-team competition.

Budleigh II will meet Cornwood IV in a group four final after the Ottermouth second string beat Whimple II by six wickets.

Steve Booth hit an unbeaten half century to guide Budleigh to victory on 140-4, this after they had restricted Whimple to 139.

No such joy for Budleigh 1st XI as they were beaten by Plympton by a margin of just 12 runs. Max Mejzner (3-39), Will Oxland (2-32) and Jowel Murphy (2-29) combined to restrict Plympton to 162-9, but Budleigh fell short on 150-8 with Harry Parkin top scoring with 38.

There were mixed fortunes for the two Clyst St George teams.

The Bohea Field senior side will take on Bovey Tracey 2nd XI in a group four final after they beat Sidmouth II by 85 runs. Dan Kendall (79), Andrew Donovan (54), Tim Read (46) and Freddie Creer (39), all chipped in as Clyst closed on 244. Sidmouth II replied with 159-9.

Clyst St George 2nds went down by just four runs in their meeting with Kenn.

Sophie Florides claimed figures of 4-18 as Kenn were restricted to 167-9, but, that proved just enough as Clyst St George II closed on 163-6 with Simon Burrell top scoring with 52.

There were mixed fortunes also for the Topsham St James teams. The 1st XI will meet Thorverton II in a group three final after defeating Ottery St Mary II by seven wickets.

The Otters batted first and were bundled out for just 79 with Dave Wardle the architect-in-chief of their downfall, returning impressive figures of 5-14. Mark Phillips then hit 44 as the Tops eased to a comfortable victory.

It was not such a good day for the Topsham St James 2nd XI as they went down by 82 runs to a Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II team that will meet Plympton II in a group two final.

Dave Church was the star of the show as he first top scored with an unbeaten 35 as the Woods closed on 145-8 - Andy Smale chipped in with 30 - and then Church claimed six wickets for just nine runs as the Tops’ 2nd XI were bowled out for 63.