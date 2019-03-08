Tolchards Devon League Premier Division - who is going down?

Exmouth's three wicket win at Exeter took the Maer men to a lofty fifth in the Premier Division table and, with four teams and 32 points between them and the second relegation spot, with just four matches and a maximum of 40 points up for grabs, Exmouth are guaranteed of avoiding a bottom two finish.

Of course, with 40 points to play for an the Maer men 32 clear of the drop zone, mathematics alone suggest Andrew Buzza and his men are not yet safe.

However, the remaining matches for the current bottom five suggest they will not all bank 40 points and so the Maer men can head into their final two outings looking to seal a fifth placed finish.

The table, and remaining games, are.

Exmouth 188 points with Torquay (A) and Sandford (H))

Exeter 182 points with Paignton (A) and Heathcoat (H)

Bovey Tracey 173 points with Heathcoat (A) and Plymouth (H)

Sandford 162 points with Sidmouth (H) and Exmouth (A)

North Devon 156 points with Plymouth (A) and Torquay (H)

Torquay 147 points with Exmouth (H) and North Devon (A)