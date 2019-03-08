Tolchards Devon League Cricket - the final day for our local teams

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

Saturday (August 31) is the final day of the 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League season and there's not to much for our local sides to play for.

Indeed, with just one matchday of the 18 game campaign to be completed all but Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 1st XI know which division they will play in next season.

EXMOUTH

The 1st XI complete their season with a home game against a Sandford side that still need five points to make sure they will journey to the Maer ground again in 2020.

Exmouth made their top flight place safe a fortnight ago and so have just pride to play for. The title was won by Heathcoat last weekend and, as for the two sides going down, Torquay, beaten by Exmouth last Saturday, are already down and they will be joined by North Devon unless the Instow men can bank 20 points in their home meeting with Torquay AND hope either Sandford (at Exmouth) and Bovey Tracey (at home to Plymouth) do NOT get five points in their respective games.

Exmouth 2nds, who are in a C Division East mid-table spot, travel to a Shobrooke Park side that was declared safe last week. Then three teams going down from C Division East are Exeter, Alphington and Barnstaple & Pilton while Heathcoat 2nds are heading up to the B Division.

BUDLEIGH

The Budleigh promotion dream died for another season last weekend and the Ottermouth men end their season against a Bradninch side who, like Budleigh, had a vested interest in the A Division promotion race until the penultimate matchday of the campaign. Heading up from the A Division into the top tier for 2020 are Cornwood and Hatherleigh. Budleigh 2nds were consigned to relegation from the D Division East weeks ago, end their campaign with a game at Kentisbeare who simply HAVE to win the contest to have any hope of avoiding joining Budleigh in the lower division next season.

CLYST ST GEORGE

The Bohea Field club have enjoyed a season unlike any other as both teams have secured their respective divisional titles. The club's 1st XI, already assured of the D Division East title, end their glorious campaign with a home game against a Clyst Hydon side that know a defeat at Bohea Field and they will drop down to the E Division East next season. Clyst St George 2nds wrapped up the F Division East last week and they end their wonderful season with a game at a Honiton 2nds side who will be dropping down a division next season. Indeed, if Clyst win at Honiton and their 1st team win at home then next summer Clyst St George 2nds will face the same Clyst Hydon side that the Bohea Field men's first team play on the final day of this season!

TOPSHAM ST JAMES

The Bonfire Field men have been the 'nearly' men this season and will end the E Division campaign just outside the top three. They complete their campaign with a game away at an Uplyme & Lyme Regis side that has denied them a coveted promotion berth this term. Topsham 2nds completed their H Division East season two weeks ago.

WOODBURY & NEWTON ST CYRES

The Town Lane men are involved in an almighty scrap to avoid finishing in the bottom three of the E Division East (see an article on Ottery St Mary 2nd XI at www.sidmouthherald highlighting the last day matches in the section). Only a win at home to Sidmouth III will ensure that Town Lane stages E Division matches again next summer. Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II have already completed their league season.