Tolchards Devon League clubs to be told of MCC laws of cricket changes at meeting

Cricket Archant

Changes to the MCC laws of cricket – including revisions that have been made to the bowling of dangerous and unfair, non-pitching deliveries and batsmen leaving their ground early – will be shared with Tolchards Devon League member clubs on April 23, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

That date is for the annual league distribution meeting, which is being held at the Exeter Court Hotel, Exeter. The meeting will commence at 7.00pm.

Ed Leverton, the league secretary, said: “We have made a special plea to clubs to ensure their club captains are at the meeting to ensure they understand what will be happening on the field of play.”

The new laws came into force on April 1 and will apply throughout the league.

Clubs will also be reminded on the changes to the league’s own playing regulations and playing rules, which were agreed at the annual meeting last November and the EGM, held on March 1 this year.

This meeting is also the occasion when member clubs need to collect their league-branded cricket balls, league handbooks, together with other documentation for the upcoming season. Nigel Mountford, the DCL’s ‘Mr Logistics’, and his team will be on hand to ensure all clubs are fully equipped for the matches ahead.

“It is vital that clubs attend this meeting to ensure they have everything they need for the season ahead,” said Mountford.

“We are unable to hold stock at Exeter Court after the meeting, so clubs who don’t attend are going to involve themselves in unnecessary travel to access their stock.”

Information on the event has already been sent to all member clubs.