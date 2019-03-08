Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tolchards Devon League clubs to be told of MCC laws of cricket changes at meeting

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 April 2019

Cricket

Cricket

Archant

Changes to the MCC laws of cricket – including revisions that have been made to the bowling of dangerous and unfair, non-pitching deliveries and batsmen leaving their ground early – will be shared with Tolchards Devon League member clubs on April 23, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

That date is for the annual league distribution meeting, which is being held at the Exeter Court Hotel, Exeter. The meeting will commence at 7.00pm.

Ed Leverton, the league secretary, said: “We have made a special plea to clubs to ensure their club captains are at the meeting to ensure they understand what will be happening on the field of play.”

The new laws came into force on April 1 and will apply throughout the league.

Clubs will also be reminded on the changes to the league’s own playing regulations and playing rules, which were agreed at the annual meeting last November and the EGM, held on March 1 this year.

This meeting is also the occasion when member clubs need to collect their league-branded cricket balls, league handbooks, together with other documentation for the upcoming season. Nigel Mountford, the DCL’s ‘Mr Logistics’, and his team will be on hand to ensure all clubs are fully equipped for the matches ahead.

“It is vital that clubs attend this meeting to ensure they have everything they need for the season ahead,” said Mountford.

“We are unable to hold stock at Exeter Court after the meeting, so clubs who don’t attend are going to involve themselves in unnecessary travel to access their stock.”

Information on the event has already been sent to all member clubs.

Most Read

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Tolchards Devon League clubs to be told of MCC laws of cricket changes at meeting

Cricket

Cockles sign off another league campaign with win at Cleve

James Harris in action for the Cockles in the win at Cleve. Picture TIM RIDGEWAY

East Devon golfers win the Jurassic Challenge for the first time

The East Devon seniors who won the Jurrasic Challenge competition played at Lyme Regis Golf Club: (Back row, left to right) Malcolm Pressey. Martin Wisdom. Chris Bird and Christopher Allison; (Front row, left to right) David Hazlewood. Clive Pantoll. Charlie Kerslake (team Captain) and Dennis Chivers. Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

Exmouth Town Under-13s see promotion hopes ended in defeat at Stoke Hill

Exmouth Town’s title tivals win to close gap / Town Reserves draw / Cockles win at Cleve - Saturday’s local sport round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists