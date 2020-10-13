Advanced search

Devon Cricket League in 2021 - deadline looms for new teams to apply

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

There is still time for clubs or teams to enter the Tolchards Devon Cricket League next season.

There is still time for clubs or teams to enter the Tolchards Devon Cricket League next season. Deadline day is October 31 for new clubs and extra teams from clubs already in the competition.

Although the 2021 season is more than six months away, the league wants applications in hand to enable fixtures to be published in mid-November.

David Sheppard, the league secretary, has already received applications from Chagford and Lewdown, who want to re-enter 2nd XIs.

Clubs can contact Sheppard via email to start an informal conversation about entering a team. Sheppard can be contacted on secretary@devoncricketleague.co.uk.

Another looming deadline is October 15, which is the last date for clubs to let the league know any dates when their home grounds are unavailable. Ground-share arrangements have to be in place by the same date.

League officers are due to meet online during the week ahead to discuss arrangements for this year’s annual meeting.

