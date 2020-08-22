Today’s Devon League cricket action - Budleigh host Sidmouth

A look at who plays who on matchday five of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League

Today (Saturday) is round five of the Tolchards Devon League four-team competition and top billing across East Devon goes to the Tier One Premier East fixture at Ottermouth where Budleigh Salterton host table-topping Sidmouth (12.30pm).

The other Tier One Premier East game is across at Seaton where Exmouth are in action.

In Tier Three East Two, Exmouth II host Clyst St George and in Tier Five East Three it’s Topsham St James at home to Feniton while Budleigh II head for Alphington & CW.

There’s a Tier Six game at Clyst St George where Thorverton are the visitors for a 2nd XI game.

In Tier Eight, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II are at table-topping Sidbury while Topsham St James II are at Kentisbeare II.

All the fixtures for Saturday, August 22.

TIER ONE

Premier North: Sandford v Heathcoat, North Devon v Hatherleigh.

Premier West: Plymouth v Paignton, Plympton v Cornwood.

Premier East: Budleigh v Sidmouth, Seaton v Exmouth.

Premier Central: Bovey Tracey v Exeter, Cullompton v Bradninch.

TIER TWO

South One: Abbotskerswell v Torquay, Barton v Bovey Tracey II.

West One: Cornwood II v Plymstock, Ivybridge v Plymouth II.

South Two: Ipplepen v Chudleigh, Brixham v Dartington & Totnes.

East One: Thorverton v Shobrooke Park, Heathcoat II v Whimple.

TIER THREE

East East One: Kilmington v Ottery SM, Sidmouth II v Upottery.

South Three: Ashburton v Stoke Gabriel, Paignton II v Shaldon Opt.

North One: Bideford v North Devon II, Barnstaple & Pilton v Braunton.

East Two: Exmouth II v Clyst SG, Exeter II v Sandford II.

TIER FOUR

South Four: Chelston & Kingskerswell v South Devon, Babbacombe v Ipplepen II.

East East Two: Sampford Peverell & Tiverton v Kentisbeare, Clyst Hydon v Chardstock.

West Two: Yelverton v Plympton II, Plymstock II v Whitchurch Wayfarers.

West Three: Hatherleigh v Lewdown, Bridestowe v Tavistock.

TIER FIVE

East Three: Topsham SJ v Feniton, Alphington & CW v Budleigh II

South Five: Bovey Tracey III v Barton II, Torquay II v Abbotskerswell II.

West Four: Kingsbridge v Ivybridge II, Cornwood III v Plymouth CS&R.

East East Three: Honiton v Uplyme & LR, Ottery II v Axminster Town.

TIER SIX

East Four: Bradninch II v Alphington & CW II, Clyst SG v Thorverton II.

South Six: Lustleigh v Chagford, Chudleigh II v Ashburton II.

East East Four: Upottery II v Seaton II, Woodbury & NSC v Seaton II.

East Five: Whimple II v Exwick, Exeter III v Kenn.

TIER SEVEN

South Seven: Shaldon v Ipplepen, South Devon II v Chelston & Kingskerswell II.

North Two: Braunton II v North Devon III, Filleigh v Bideford II, Hatherleigh III v Newton Tracey.

South Eight: Shaldon III v Babbacombe II, Paignton III v Stokeinteignhead, Stoke Gabriel II v St Marychurch OB.

West Five: Dartington & Totnes v Cornwood IV, South Brent v Yelverton II.

TIER EIGHT

East East Five: Sidbury v Woodbury & NSC II, Kentisbeare II v Topsham SJ II.

West Six: Whitchurch II v Bridestowe II, Chagford II v Yelverton II.

East Six: Cheriton Fitzpaine v Cullompton II, Exwick II v Sandford III.

West Six: Plymouth CS&R II v Plympton III, Buckland M v Ivybridge III.