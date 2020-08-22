Advanced search

Today’s Devon League cricket action - Budleigh host Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 08:29 22 August 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A look at who plays who on matchday five of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League

Today (Saturday) is round five of the Tolchards Devon League four-team competition and top billing across East Devon goes to the Tier One Premier East fixture at Ottermouth where Budleigh Salterton host table-topping Sidmouth (12.30pm).

The other Tier One Premier East game is across at Seaton where Exmouth are in action.

In Tier Three East Two, Exmouth II host Clyst St George and in Tier Five East Three it’s Topsham St James at home to Feniton while Budleigh II head for Alphington & CW.

There’s a Tier Six game at Clyst St George where Thorverton are the visitors for a 2nd XI game.

In Tier Eight, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II are at table-topping Sidbury while Topsham St James II are at Kentisbeare II.

All the fixtures for Saturday, August 22.

TIER ONE

Premier North: Sandford v Heathcoat, North Devon v Hatherleigh.

Premier West: Plymouth v Paignton, Plympton v Cornwood.

Premier East: Budleigh v Sidmouth, Seaton v Exmouth.

Premier Central: Bovey Tracey v Exeter, Cullompton v Bradninch.

TIER TWO

South One: Abbotskerswell v Torquay, Barton v Bovey Tracey II.

West One: Cornwood II v Plymstock, Ivybridge v Plymouth II.

South Two: Ipplepen v Chudleigh, Brixham v Dartington & Totnes.

East One: Thorverton v Shobrooke Park, Heathcoat II v Whimple.

TIER THREE

East East One: Kilmington v Ottery SM, Sidmouth II v Upottery.

South Three: Ashburton v Stoke Gabriel, Paignton II v Shaldon Opt.

North One: Bideford v North Devon II, Barnstaple & Pilton v Braunton.

East Two: Exmouth II v Clyst SG, Exeter II v Sandford II.

TIER FOUR

South Four: Chelston & Kingskerswell v South Devon, Babbacombe v Ipplepen II.

East East Two: Sampford Peverell & Tiverton v Kentisbeare, Clyst Hydon v Chardstock.

West Two: Yelverton v Plympton II, Plymstock II v Whitchurch Wayfarers.

West Three: Hatherleigh v Lewdown, Bridestowe v Tavistock.

TIER FIVE

East Three: Topsham SJ v Feniton, Alphington & CW v Budleigh II

South Five: Bovey Tracey III v Barton II, Torquay II v Abbotskerswell II.

West Four: Kingsbridge v Ivybridge II, Cornwood III v Plymouth CS&R.

East East Three: Honiton v Uplyme & LR, Ottery II v Axminster Town.

TIER SIX

East Four: Bradninch II v Alphington & CW II, Clyst SG v Thorverton II.

South Six: Lustleigh v Chagford, Chudleigh II v Ashburton II.

East East Four: Upottery II v Seaton II, Woodbury & NSC v Seaton II.

East Five: Whimple II v Exwick, Exeter III v Kenn.

TIER SEVEN

South Seven: Shaldon v Ipplepen, South Devon II v Chelston & Kingskerswell II.

North Two: Braunton II v North Devon III, Filleigh v Bideford II, Hatherleigh III v Newton Tracey.

South Eight: Shaldon III v Babbacombe II, Paignton III v Stokeinteignhead, Stoke Gabriel II v St Marychurch OB.

West Five: Dartington & Totnes v Cornwood IV, South Brent v Yelverton II.

TIER EIGHT

East East Five: Sidbury v Woodbury & NSC II, Kentisbeare II v Topsham SJ II.

West Six: Whitchurch II v Bridestowe II, Chagford II v Yelverton II.

East Six: Cheriton Fitzpaine v Cullompton II, Exwick II v Sandford III.

West Six: Plymouth CS&R II v Plympton III, Buckland M v Ivybridge III.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Michael Caines announces new executive chef ahead of watersports centre restaurant opening

Michael Caines has appointed Liam Finnegan as his new executive chef. Picture: ADHB/Matt Round

Three-vehicle collision on A376

Traffic being affected by a three-vehicle collision on the A376 at Exton. Picture: Becca Harris

Concerns over Exmouth pub’s extended opening hours

The Farmhouse, in Churchill Road, Exmouth, Picture: Google

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dog dies after falling over cliffs on Exmouth beach

Tourists are expected in large numbers to see the stunning scenery of East Devon. Picture: Simon Horn.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Michael Caines announces new executive chef ahead of watersports centre restaurant opening

Michael Caines has appointed Liam Finnegan as his new executive chef. Picture: ADHB/Matt Round

Three-vehicle collision on A376

Traffic being affected by a three-vehicle collision on the A376 at Exton. Picture: Becca Harris

Concerns over Exmouth pub’s extended opening hours

The Farmhouse, in Churchill Road, Exmouth, Picture: Google

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dog dies after falling over cliffs on Exmouth beach

Tourists are expected in large numbers to see the stunning scenery of East Devon. Picture: Simon Horn.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

New signing Alphie Mahon impresses in Exmouth Town draw with Saltash United

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Bowlers deliver the goods in Maer men’s comfortable win at Seaton

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition. Picture: Sam Cooper

Book on Devon rave scene by former Exmouth college student set for release

The cover of Billy Moran's new book - Don't Worry Everything is Going to be Amazing. Picture: Billy Moran

The Northcott lines up events for the months ahead with autumn programme

This year's pantomime at Exeter Northcott Theatre Picture: Mark Dawson Photography

Virtual pub quiz to boost funds for Devon Air Ambulance

The Devon Air Ambulance. Picture: SUBMITTED