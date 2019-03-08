The Tolchards Devon Cricket League 'Great Wide Debate' - how many wides has your local team bowled this season?

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

After 13 matchdays of the 18 matchday Tolchards Devon cricket League season, the clubs playing in the 11 division's from Premier, A, B and divisions' C East to H East, have so far sent down a whopping 17,180 wides.

Eighteen different teams have bowled at least 40 wides in a single match and this latest matchday - 13, played just last Saturday, saw the highest single total by a team this season with Heathcoat II, who top C Division East, sending down an extraordinary 58 wides in their match!

Two teams; both of whom play in E Division East - Uplyme & Lyme Regis and Bradninch IIs have bowled 40 or more wides in three of their matches and two other teams, Ottery St Mary 2nds, also from E East and Feniton 2nds, from G East, have managed the feat twice!

The most wides sent down in the 13 weeks to date is the 364 bowled by Uplyme & Lyme Regis which equates to an average number of wides bowled per matchday of 28!

The most wides bowled in a single game by the two teams playing is the 76 that were sent down in the Sidmouth 2nd XI versus Heathcoat 2nd XI, C Division Eats match last weekend when Sidmouth bowled 18 and Heathcoat 58!

In terms of a club sending down wides in the season - the top billing currently runs with Ottery St Mary, for the Otters first XI have sent down 303 in their C Division Eats campaign and the 2nd XI have sent down 357 in their E East campaign - that means a combined total of Ottery wides of 660! That means a rough average every week of 50 wides bowled by the Ottery 1st and 2nd XIs.

At the other end of the scale, current Premier Division leaders Heathcoat are the only team in the league yet to reach 100 wides - they have so far sent down 83 in their 13 matches to date - less than seven per game on average.

The division-by-division standings after 13 matchdays read:

PREMIER: Heathcoat (83), Sidmouth (118), Sandford (128), Paignton (138), Bovey Tracey (148), North Devon and Exmouth (both 197), Exeter (218), Plymouth (223) and Torquay (257).

A DIVISION: Budleigh (155), Cornwood (163), Bideford (165), Hatherleigh (175), Plympton (195), Bradninch (196), Barton (215), Abbotskwerswell (217), Tavistock (218) and Ivybridge (265).

B DIVISION: Kilmington (128), Chudleigh (132), Thorverton (143), Plymstock (170), Ipplepen (206), Seaton (212), Bovey Tracey II (218), Cullompton (245) and Brixham (293).

C DIVISION EAST: Braunton II (158), Barnstaple & Pilton and Sidmouth II (both 175), Exeter II (205), Whimple (206), Exmouth II (240), Shobrooke Park (247), Alphington (251), Heathcoat II (277) and Ottery St Mary (303).

D DIVISION EAST: Chardstock (182), Feniton (214), Clyst St George (222), Upottery (225), Kentisbeare (228), Sandford II (229), Honiton (240), Sampford Peverell & Tiverton (265), Clyst Hydon (268) and Budleigh II (275).

E DIVISION EAST: Upottery II (208), Topsham St James (214), North Devon II (227), Woodbury & Newton St Cyres (234), Sidmouth III (245), Countess Wear (253), Bradninch II (285), Bideford II (297), Ottery St Mary 2nds (357) and Uplyme & Lyme Regis (364).

F DIVISION EAST: Axminster (124), Exwick (130), Clyst St George II (158), Cullompton II (193), Honiton II (196), Clyst Hydon II (205), Thorverton II (212), Exeter III (213), Sampford Peverell & Tiverton II (242), Seaton II (260).

G DIVISION EAST: Barnstaple & Pilton II (148), Whimple II (163), Braunton II (185), Exmouth III (190), North Devon III (193), Shobrooke Park II (208), Kentisbeare II (226), Feniton II (223) and Cheriton Fitzpaine (242).

H DIVISION EAST: Sidbury (121), Filleigh II (136), Exwick II (141), Topsham St James II (153), Kilmington II (159), Countess Wear II (184), Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II (199) and Axminster II (206)