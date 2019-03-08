The great wide debate - who has sent down the most wides in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League?

Week eight of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League season produced the highest number of wides yet bowled on a single matchday across the Premier, A, B and C to E Division's East.

Indeed one game produced no fewer than 73 wides - the second highest single match figure of the entire campaign so far!

The H Division East meeting of Countess Wear II and Filleigh produced no fewer than 73 wides with 48 of them bowled by Countess Wear and the other 25 were sent down by Filleigh bowlers.

In all, 1436 wides were accredited to the matchday - that's one more than the total there were on matchday four.

The most wides sent down by any club is the 254 by Uplyme & Lyme Regis, playing in the E Division East. Ottery St Mary 2nd XI became the second side to clock 200 wides this season last Saturday.

At the opposite end of the scale are Premier Division table-toppers Heathcoat, who have, to date, bowled just 47 wides.

Division by division, the biggest single match figures for wides were:

Premier: 39 in two games with North Devon (30) v Plymouth (9) and Exmouth (12) and Torquay (27).

A Division: 48 Barton (25) v Plympton (23)

B Division: 57 Brixham (38) v Bovey Tracey II (19)

C Division: 51 Ottery St Mary (22) v Exmouth II (29)

D Division East: 58 Chardstock (30) v Clyst Hydon(28)

E Division East: 48 Bradninch II (21) v Ottery St Mary II (27)

F Division East: 65 Honiton II (32) v Cullompton II (33)

G Division East: 35 Cheriton Fitzpaine (27) v Kentisbeare II (8)

H Division East: 73 Countess Wear (43) v Filleigh (25)

So, club by club, across the 10 divisions from Premier to H Division East, who has bowled the most wides this season after eight of the 18 matchdays?

254 Lyme & Lyme Regis (E East)

206 Ottery St Mary II (E East)

190 Brixham (B)

186 Sampford Peverell (D East)

182 Ottery St Mary (C East)

178 Cheriton Fitzpaine (G East) played 7

177 Clyst Hydon II (D East)

172 Seaton II (F East)

170 Alphington (C East)

164 Honiton (D East)

163 Ivybridge (A)

161 Shobrooke Park (A)

156 Barton (A)

155 Heathcoat (C East)

154 Torquay (P)

154 Woodbury & NSC (E East)

154 Sampford Peverell & Tiverton (F East)

153 Budleigh II (D East)

152 Abbotskerswell (A)

151 Cullompton (B)

151 Tavistock (A)

150 Feniton (D East)

150 Plymouth (P)

148 Cullompton II (F East)

147 Bovey Tracey (B)

147 Countess Wear (E East)

147 Exeter II (C East)

143 Ipplepen (B)

143 Shobrooke Park II (G East) played 6

142 Upottery (E East)

141 Bideford II (E East)

141 Exeter (P)

141 Kentisbeare II (G East) played 7

136 Exmouth III (G East) played 6

133 Bradninch II (E East)

132 Clyst St George (D East)

132 North Devon II (E East)

132 Sandford II (D East)

131 Woodbury & NSC II (H East) played 7

130 Exeter III (F East) played 7

130 Exmouth II (C East)

129 Exmouth (P)

128 Upottery (D East)

128 Seaton (B)

127 Kentisbeare (D East)

125 Clyst Hydon II (F East)

125 Feniton II (G East) played 6

124 Braunton (C East)

122 North Devon (P)

120 Chardstock (D East)

120 North Devon III (G East) played 7

119 Braunton II (G East)

119 Whimple (C East)

116 Barnstaple & Pilton (C East)

115 Thorverton II (F East) played 7

114 Sidmouth III (E East)

113 Kilmington II (H East) played 6

113 Sidmouth II (C East)

112 Hatherleigh (A)

112 Honiton II (F East)

108 Topsham St James (E East)

105 Bradninch (A)

105 Plympton (A)

104 Countess Wear II (H East) played 4

103 Topsham St James II (H East) 6

99 Cornwood (A)

99 Whimple (G East) played 6

98 Plymstock (B)

97 Exwick (F East)

97 Paignton (P)

96 Axminster II (H East) played 7

94 Bideford (A)

90 Sandford (P)

89 Sidmouth (P)

87 Thorverton (B)

86 Kilmington (B)

85 Clyst St George II (F East)

84 Budleigh (A)

78 Bovey Tracey (P)

71 Axminster (F East)

71 Barnstaple & Pilton II (G East) played 5

71 Sidbury (H East) played 6

69 Chudleigh (B)

63 Exwick (H East) played 6

61 Filleigh (H East) played 6

47 Heathcoat (P)