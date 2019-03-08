The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

The Tolchards Devon Cricket League reaches the two thirds mark of the campaign this Saturday (July 20).

After 11 matchdays of the 2019 league season, no fewer than 15,293 wides have already been bowled.

Last Saturday, across the Premier, A, B and Eastern Divisions C to H, there were 1,430 wides sent down.

Indeed, on each of the past four match days there have been at least 1,400 wides bowled. The least number sent down in a single matchday was the 1,252 that were bowled in week five and it is clearly not something that has improved since day one of the campaign.

The opening matchday back in may saw 1,409 bowled, - and, that figure has been topped in each of the last four weeks!

Just two clubs - Premier Division leaders Heathcoat and F Division East Axminster Town CC, have yet to bowl 100 wides. The premier leaders - who sent down a double figure number for the first time this season last Saturday when they bowled 13 - are currently on 68 wides for the season and the Axemen are on 98.

At the other end of the scale are E Division East Uplyme and Lyme Regis, who have so far sent down 320 wides.

No other team has broken 300 yet, but Ottery St Mary 2nd XI are set to be the next for they go into this Saturday's game sitting on 299 wides.

In terms of club's and the number of wides bowled so far this season - Ottery St Mary carry the 'most bowled' tag for their two XIs have sent down 516 wides so far. Exmouth, with three XIs are on 534, Sidmouth, with three XIs, have bowled 445, Seaton, with two XIs, sit on 416 and Feniton, also with two XIs, are on 403.

In terms of the division-by-division count, it stands at:

PREMIER: 68 - Heathcoat; 106 - Sidmouth; 112 - Sandford; 118 - Paignton; 126 - Bovey Tracey; 169 - North Devon; 174 - Exmouth; 196 - Exeter; 201 - Torquay; 202 - Plymouth.

A DIVISION: 124 - Budleigh; 125 - Bideford; 150 - Hatherleigh; 151 - Cornwood; 157 - Plympton; 171 - Bradninch; 199 - Tavistock; 199 - Abbotskerswell; 203 - Barton; 213 - Ivybridge

B DIVISION: 101 - Chudleigh; 102 - Kilmington; 120 - Thorverton; 153 - Plymstock; 167 - Ipplepen; 191 - Seaton; 198 - Bovey Tracey; 208 - Cullompton; 261 - Brixham

C DIVISION EAST: 131 - Braunton; 137 - Barnstaple & Pilton; 149 - Sidmouth III; 166 - Whimple; 187 - Exmouth II; 191 - Exeter II; 209 - Heathcoat II; 217 - Ottery St Mary; 221 - Shobrooke Park 221; 232 - Alphington

D DIVISION EAST: 160 - Chardstock; 176 - Clyst St George; 181 - Upottery; 182 - Kentisbeare; 190 - Feniton; 209 - Sandford II; 216 - Clyst Hydon; 228 - Honiton; 235 - Budleigh II; 242 - Sandford II

E DIVISION EAST: 178 - Topsham St James; 184 - Upottery II; 190 - Sidmouth III; 195 - North Devon II; 197 Woodbury & NSC; 209 - Countess Wear; 214 - Bradninch II; 235 - Bideford II; 299 - Ottery St Mary II; 320 - Uplyme & Lyme Regis.

F DIVISION EAST: 98 - Axminster; 121 - Exwick; 135 - Clyst St George II; 163 - Exeter III; 168 - Honiton II; 179 - Cullompton II; 183 - Thorverton II; 187 - Clyst Hydon II; 205 - Sampford Peverell & Tiverton; 225 - Seaton II

G DIVISION EAST: 123 - Barnstaple & Pilton II; 154 - Whimple II; 158 - Braunton II; 166 - North Devon III; 173 - Exmouth III; 187 - Shobrooke Park II; 195 - Kentisbeare II; 211 - Cheriton Fitzpaine; 213 - Feniton II

H DIVISION EAST: 101 - Sidbury; 104 - Exwick II; 114 - Filleigh; 159 - Kilmington II; 160 - Countess Wear II; 171 - Axminster II; 192 - Topsham St James II; 199 - Woodbury & NSC II