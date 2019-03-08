Advanced search

Teenager Billy Knightley impresses in Topsham St James 2nd XI defeat at Sidbury

PUBLISHED: 09:06 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 07 August 2019

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

A strong Sidbury XI has carried all before it this season, and their hosting of Topsham St James 2nd XI was no different, writes Mike Tracey.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the early Topsham batting was well aware of its responsibilities, and, after the early dismissal of Elliot Eady for four - his one scoring shot a superb back-foot cover drive Adrian Ferraro dropped anchor and let the others play around him.

Unfortunately, only Narender Dhayal (12) and Ryan Miszka, with a hard-hit, if sometimes a little frenetic, 33, were able to reach double figures. When Ferraro finally went for a fine 38, the innings gently subsided to an eventual total of 139 from 39 overs.

The Sidbury bowling was rarely less than competent, and Chris Fitzhenry's return of five wickets for 12 runs from four overs was an object lesson in cleaning-up the tail. Opener Barney Stone bowled very well for his 1-16 from eight overs and the other home wicket-takers were; Stephen Howe (1-24), Olly Derryman (1-22) and Jasper Fitzhenry (1-16). When champions-elect Sidbury batted, Ben Pollard hit Jack Telford's second ball for six and his fourth for four, but Telford got his opening partner, Philip Grove, bowled for one after facing 16 deliveries. Thirteen-year-old Billy Knightley then showed his skipper how it should be done by bowling Pollard without addition to his 10 runs! Young Billy was very much the pick of the Topsham bowlers, ending with figures of 1-9 from four overs. The only surprise was perhaps that he did not bowl more, although he was perhaps happy to avoid the powerful Paget brothers, who dominated the remainder of the game with Alex finishing on 53 and Oliver on 67, as they saw Sidbury home without further loss on 140-2 after 29.5 overs. On Saturday (August 10), Topsham 2nds play Sidbury, with the game being played at Bonfire Field.

