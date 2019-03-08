Advanced search

Tarisai making a big impression at Budleigh

PUBLISHED: 08:30 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 26 June 2019

Budleigh Salterton against Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!. Picture: Sam Cooper

Budleigh Salterton against Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!. Picture: Sam Cooper

Archant

Tarisai Musakanda is certainly making a big impression at Budleigh Cricket Club.

The 25-year-old, born on Halloween 1994 in Masvingo, Zimbabwe does, of course, have pedigree.

He has one full test, 15 ODI's (one day internationals) and six T20 appearances under his belt. However, the vagaries of an English summer - this one has been wet to date - means that often an overseas player, coming into the Devon League can take some time to settle down.

Not so Tarisai who was a match winner on Saturday as Budleigh won handsomely in their A Division home game against Abbotskerswell to keep themselves firmly in the promotion race for a spot back at Tolchards Devon cricket's top table next summer.

Chasing the visiting side's 222-4, Tarisai, batting at number four, hit a 68-ball 62.

The Zimbawean has now had seven innings for the Ottermouth men, scoring 311 runs and has a current average of 62.60. His seven knocks have include two half centuries and a top score of 124 in the May 11 home game against Barton. As first home knocks go that was special - he reached his ton off just 82 balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes.

Back to the here and now and, after the six wicket win over Abbotskerswell, Budleigh have moved into joint second place in the A Division table.

The battle for the two coveted top spots that bring Premier Division cricket is clearly between the current top four of Cornwood, Budleigh Salterton, Bradninch and Hatherleigh.

This coming Saturday (June 29) it is match day nine and the reaching of the halfway stage of the campaign.

Budleigh travel to Bradninch for what looks, on paper at least, to be a huge game with so much hinging on it.

Of course, who ever wins at Kensham Park on the final Saturday of June will not be guaranteed of a top two finish, but it will be a big step towards it as the top contemplate the second half of the season - one that will end on the final day of August when Budleigh will host Bradninch at Ottermouth.

See more cricket, and the updated league tables, inside on page 47.

