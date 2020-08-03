Takle hits half century in Clyst St George II success over Bradninch II

Action from the Clyst St George 2nd XI 15-run win over Bradninch 2nds at Bohea Field. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN Archant

Dan Takle hit a half century and both Katie Donovan and Will Furness bagged a brace of wickets as Clyst St George II beat visiting Bradninch II by 15 runs.

After being asked to bat first, the Bohea Field side made steady progress through to their closing total of 205-9.

Dan Takle top scored with 51 and, together with Nathan Wells (31) added 52 for the fourth wicket.

Gareth Hall chipped in with a knock of 29, but, in the context of the final result, it was arguably the unbroken 10th wicket partnership of 17 runs between Harry Mollins (19no) and Katie Donovan (6no) that played a key role in the home win.

Nick Acton (3-39) and Jovi Jenkins (2-29) were the principle wicket takers for the visitors.

When Bradninch batted, opening pair Ryan Shrewsberry (35) and Will Birley (28) put on 84 for the first wicket.

However, both openers fell in quick success and wickets then continue to be taken as the reply floundered on 191-6.

In terms of other contributions with the bat for Bradninch, Lewis Bosomworth scored 30 and Nick Acton hit 28.

The visiting total was also aided by a whopping 53 extras – 29 of them being wides and 13 as no balls!

The home bowling returns were; Katie Donovan (2-33), Will Furness (2-33) and Oz Besley (1-34).

EAST FOUR P W L T C/A Pts Ave

Alphington &CW II 2 2 0 0 0 36 18.0

Clyst SG II 2 1 1 0 0 24 12.0

Bradninch 2 0 1 0 1 9 9.0

Thorverton II 2 0 1 0 1 8 8.0

