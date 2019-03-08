'Super Saturday' for local teams in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League

Matchday eight of the Tolchards Devon League was a very good one for the four local sides as they all enjoyed victories, writes Steve Birley.

In the Premier Division, a fine all-round contribution from Billy Rudolph saw Exmouth to their first win since the opening day of the season - and they climbed out of the bottom two - as they defeated Torquay by 28 runs.

Having slipped too 94-6, the Maer men, who had opted to bat, saw the tail wag to enable them to close on 211.

Batting at number seven, Billy Rudolph top scored with 59 and his 73 run partnership with Alex Hammond (31) for the seventh wicket was pivotal to the banking of maximum batting points. George Greenway, from the number nine berth, chipped in with 31. When Torquay replied, Pete Turnbull bagged an early brace and then Rudolph, summoned into the attack as fifth change bowler by skipper Andrew Buzza, claimed two wickets, held a catch and then provided the throw that resulted in a third run-out to end the Torquay innings as the visiting side were bowled out for 183.

If it was a super Saturday for the Maer men, it was also one for Budleigh Salterton as they took advantage of the A Division top two of Cornwood and Bradninch both losing to climb into one of the two promotion spots after a six wicket Ottermouth win over Abbotskerswell.

The Abbots batted first and closed on what looked a most respectable 222-4 after their 50 overs. Joel Murphy (2-25), Matt Murphy (1-36) and Muhammad Sarfraz (1-47), were the Budleigh wicket takers.

In the run chase, Donovan Robinson and Neil Murrin gave the Ottermouth men a 43 run start before the former fell for 27. Murrin fell next, out for 16 with the score on 74. Ed Doble was joined by Tarisai Musakanda and the pair added 51 for the third wicket before Doble fell for 35. Tom Oxland was the fourth and final home batsmen to go, but not before he had chipped in with 28, leaving Luke Jefferson (32 not out from 28n balls) and Musakanda (62 from 68) to see their side to a six wicket win with 16 balls of the contest remaining.

Clyst St George picked up a sixth win in eight D Division East outings with a 31 run home win over Honiton. After being put in, the Bohea Field men slipped to 80-5 and then 96-6 before run seventh wicket partnership between Sam Cooper (28) and Inder Singh was followed by a 47 run stand between Singh (34no) and number 10 bat George O'Dwyer (33no), saw Clyst to their closing total of 217-8.

The Honiton reply was given a 51 run start, but a Chris Ferro catch off Steve Bourke was the opening break through and Honiton slipped from 60-1 t 101-8 before the tail wagged, but only to a close of 160 all out from 41.1 overs. The bowling honours were shared with Steve Bourke (3-20), Inder Singh (2-13), Dan Kendall (2-26), Ollie Manning (3-26) and George O'Dwyer (1-43) sharing the wicket taking.

Both local sides playing in E Division East, Topsham St James and Woodbury & Newton St Cyres both won. The Tops continued their stunning away form in June as they bundled out hosts Upottery for just 31 in 11.4 overs! That means that, in their last three away games, the Tops have bowled Bradninch 2nds out for 59, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres for 32 and now Upottery 2nds for 31 meaning they have claimed 30 opposition wickets for just 122 runs!

At Upottery, seasoned campaigner Brian Jeary took the bowling honours with this return of 4-10 from 5.4 overs while Ross Treleaven (2-13 from four) and Mark Phillips (3-8) from two, were the other bowlers used. In the reply, Topsham lost Matt Garner to an eighth ball duck and Mark Phillips was trapped leg before for seven, but Jon Sapwell (19) and Ross Treleaven (1) saw their side to another early finish.

Completing a local 'full-house' of success, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres were three wickets winners of their game at Countess Wear.

The home side batted first and were restricted to a score of 149 thanks to fine spells from Devon ladies' player Becca Silk (3-21) and Daniel Lowman (3-16).

Lloyd Lowman then top scored with 35 and there was a crucial unbeaten 19 from skipper Nalin Chouhan as the Woods got home with three wickets to spare.