Smale heroics not quite enough to bring Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 2nd XI victory

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 1st XI were four wickets winners when they met Tiverton & Sampford Peverell 2nds in a Tier Six East Four meeting.

The Mid Devon side batted first and were restricted to 166-5 in their 35 overs.

Ian Hughes (2-18), Daniel Alford (2-24) and James Plowman (1-25) shared the wicket taking duties.

The run chase suffered an early blow with the loss of Shennan Grossberg to a fifth ball duck, but, thanks to a 50-ball 79 from George Jarman, who hit a dozen fours and three sixes, they got home with seven-and-a-half overs to spare.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 2nd XI were edge out in a close encounter with hosts Sidbury.

The home side won the toss and opted to bat and Max Weston struck in his first over to send one of the Sidbury openers back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers!

Sidbury are a powerful side and they battled back to close their 35 overs with the bat on 177-5.

Joe Moretta (2-22) and single wickets from Ross Jarvis, Ollie Brearley and that early Western strike accounted for the five home batsman who were out.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 2nds made a great first of the run chase and, at the start of the final over were very much ‘in the game’ needing 14 to claim victory.

However, the final three balls of the contest were dot balls sent down at last man Tom Dowle, and that allowed Sidbury to claim another win, albeit by a margin of just seven runs.

Andy Smale was the reason that the Woods got as close as they did. Smale was unbeaten on 66 at stumps having faced 75 balls, hitting seven fours and one six as the reply closed on 170-9.