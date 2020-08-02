Advanced search

Skipper Murrin stars in Budleigh win at Seaton

PUBLISHED: 07:15 02 August 2020

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Budleigh won a thrilling contest at the Court Lane home of Seaton where they departed with a two wicket success, sealed with just 16 balls to spare.

It was skipper Lloyd Murrin was the star of the show for his side as he first claimed two wickets as Seaton, who were put in, closed on 239-8.

Murrin then slammed a superb 26-ball 52, with four fours and four sixes as Budleigh got home.

In the Seaton innings, the Budleigh wicket takers were Lloyd Murrin (2-29), Ed Doble (2-35), Sean Butler (2-48), Jack England (1-50) and Joel Murphy (1-34).

The Budleigh run chase got off to a terrible start with Marc Trotman (5), Charles Parkin (10), Ed Doble (15), Nick Boult (1) and Donovan Robinson (5) to leave the visitors with half their side out and just 57 runs on the board.

However, Tom Oxland joined James England and the pair batted their side back into contention with England scoring 39 before being run out with the score then 168-6. Tom Oxland fell soon after for a splendid 65-ball, dozen boundary 74, but there was still work for Budleigh to do with the run chase standing on 173-7. Skipper Lloyd Murrin was joined by Jack England and they too the total to 22308 when England fell for 10. That brought the experienced Joel Murphy out to join his skipper and, with Murphy unbeaten on seven from four deliveries, making sure his wicket remained intact, at the opposite end Murrin put bat to ball with great effect, scoring an unbeaten 52 off just 26 balls with eight boundaries, four of them sixes, to see his side to victory.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan bowled a superb nine over spell that saw him end with figures of 2-23 and his economy rate was an impressive 2.56. Joe Berry finished with 3-29 and there was a single wicket for Ben Libby whole throws from Matt Hewer and Wes Holmes accounted for two run outs.

