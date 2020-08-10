Singh stars as Clyst St George see off Exmouth II at Bohea Field

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

Clyst St George were 73-run winners when they met Exmouth II in a Devon League Tier Three East Two meeting at Bohea Field.

After winning the toss, Clyst skipper Harry Attwater opted to bat first, but then found himself trotting out to the middle with his side in trouble on 83-5.

However, Inder Singh joined his captain at the wicket and the pair put together a 64 run partnership for the sixth wicket before Attwater fell for 44. Oli Chaterjee joined Singh and the duo added 27 for the seventh wicket with Chaterjee scoring 20. The tail did not wag for too long as Singhran out of partners with Clyst St George eventually all out for 197 in one ball shy of 37 overs. Singh was not out 30 and the only other contribution of not for the home side was the 21 from Harry O’Dwyer.

Exmouth used seven bowlers and five of them claimed wickets with the best of the returns being the 3-25 from Greg Marks. Matthew Edworthy and Stuart Shaw each bagged a brace of wickets and there were single wickets for Sean Day and Ethan Brenton.

Exmouth’s reply was led by opener Richard Baggs who top scored with 42, but the only other batsmen into double figures were Luke Davies (29), Matthew Edworthy (10) and Sean Day (10) as the Maer men were bowled out for 124 in 26.2 overs.

Inder Singh proved to be the start of the Clyst bowling effort as he returned the splendid figures of 4-6. Dan Kendall claimed two wickets and there was one each for Steve Bourke and Bertie Creer.