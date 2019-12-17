Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League comes down to winner-takes-all finale

Indoor cricket action Archant

Either Sidmouth or Upottery will be crowned 2019 champions as the two table-toppers square off in the final game of the season.

The two teams, who were originally scheduled to play on December 1, play their rearranged fixture this Sunday (December 22) and are separated by just three points.

League leaders Sidmouth are on 21 points, having won seven of their nine games, meaning Upottery will need to win on Sunday to have any chance of taking the trophy.

The positive news for Upottery is they can boast a better wicket difference, having taken 31 for a loss of 28 compared to Sidmouth's 30 taken for 28 fallen, so should the two sides end level on points, Upottery will be title winners.

In the side's previous meeting this season, Sidmouth took a four-run victory to start an ongoing six-game winning run.

Upottery, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's 122-116 loss to Clyst Hydon.

In the run department, the two sides are incredibly close with Sidmouth scoring just three more runs than Upottery.

Sidmouth's score of 163 against Tipton St John is the highest of any side this season, adding to their cumulative total of 827.

Elsewhere, Clyst St George's final position will be dependent on Sunday's game with the team currently in second place, joint level on points with Upottery but ahead on wickets difference.

After the 10-game season, Clyst St George boast a remarkable record having lost just 14 wickets, half of the next nearest Upottery and Sidmouth. However, it should be noted they played one game fewer due to their cancelled game against Newton Poppleford last weekend.

The rest of the table reads Newton Poppleford on 15 with a +2 wicket difference, Clyst Hydon on 15 with a wicket difference of -8 and Tipton St John are on zero with a wicket difference of -26.