Sapwell and Phillips impress as Topsham are beaten at North Devon

Topsham St James 1st XI went down by six wickets on their visit to North Devon III on matchday three of the E Division East season.

Batting first, the Tops had a 133 run partnership for their second wicket between Jonathan Sapwell (75) and Mark Phillips (70) before a knock of 31 from Ross Treleaven and no fewer than 46 extras helped see the side to a close of 260-6.

Sapwell faced 100 balls during his time at the crease, hitting nine fours while Mark Phillips faced 74 balls and he hit 13 fours and one six.

North Devon got home with 17 balls to spare, closing the game out on 261-4. Topsham had enjoyed a bright start with the ball - reducing the home side to 14-2 with wickets for Treleaven and Brian Jeary - both to catches held by Aiden Pring.

Then the home batters took charge and there was only joy twice more in terms of Topsham wickets with Trelevane snaring a second and Mark Phillips claiming a catch off his own bowling as he claimed the most economic of figures with his nine overs going for 35 runs.

On Saturday (May 25) Topsham, who are one of three teams to have lost their first three league games in the division - the others are Upottery 2nd XI and Woodbury and Newton St Cyres 1st XI - host Ottery St Mary 2nds.