Sam Read passes 1,000 league runs in 2019 as Clyst St George edge closer to promotion

PUBLISHED: 08:47 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 04 August 2019

Clyst St George batsman Sam Reed hits a six in a recent Tolchards Devon League game. Picture JED ROSSER

Jed Rosser Photography

Clyst St George claimed an 11th victory from 14 Tolchards Devon League D Division East outings to move within touching distance of promotion.

The Bohea Field men beat a Sandford 2nd XI that began the day sitting second in the table. Clyst skipper Harry Attwater won the toss, opted to bat first and saw openers Chris Ferro and Sam Read launch the innings. When Read scored his seventh run of the game he became the first player in the league this season to pass 1,000 league runs. However, 14 runs after reaching that particular landmark the teenager was dismissed for 21 and, when Dan Kendall fell for 13, Clyst were 70-2. Chris Ferro was third man down, but not before he had scored 54. Wickets then fell at regular intervals and, at 160-7, the table-toppers looked in danger of being bowled out before they had reached 200.

However, skipper Attwater, batting at number nine, joined Bertie Creer and the pair saw their side to maximum batting points before Attwater was the last of his teams wickets to fall, out for 32. Creer was left not out 23 and Clyst St George closed on 218-8 after 45 overs.

When the Sandford run chase began, Hamish Dow and Matt Knight shared the new ball duties and it was Knight who broke the opening partnership. The reply reached 102 before the second wicket was claimed, this coming from a stumping by wicketkeeper Jayakrupakar Nallala off Freddie Creer.

It was Sam Read, introduced as the fourth change bowler, who then struck with three wickets in quick succession and a second for Creer saw Sandford slip to 135-6. From there, Clyst kept taking wickets at key times to eventually bowl the visitors out for 187 in 42.1 overs. Read took the bowling honours with figures of 4-34 from nine overs and Creer was a fraction behind that with his 4-41.

It may be as early as this coming Saturday that Clyst St George have their promotion to the D Division East confirmed. A win at third bottom Feniton combined with results from elsewhere could well leave the Bohea Field men guaranteed of a top three finish.

After Saturday Clyst St George host Kentisbeare and then travel to Honiton before ending their season at Clyst Hydon on August 31.

