Rudolph hits half century as Exmouth XIO see off Clyst Hydon

PUBLISHED: 15:21 20 July 2020

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition. Picture: Sam Cooper

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition. Picture: Sam Cooper

An Exmouth XI brushed aside visiting Clyst Hydon, defeating the villagers by 61-runs in a 35-over game that acted as warm-up for both clubs ahead of this coming Saturday’s launch of the Devon Cricket League.

The Maer men batted first and Louis Morison (32) and new-signing Mark Ashplant put on 59 for the opening wicket. Billy Rudolph then took centre stage plundering a half century from 44 balls before retiring on 50. Sean Day chipped in with a run-a-ball 46 and Exmouth ended their 35 overs with the bat on 223-6.

When the visitors batted, Matt Tarry and Sean Day struck with early wickets to leave Clyst Hydon on 17-2.

Chris Holmes and Ian Sutton hit half centuries to take their side past 100 before both retired to give others a bat. There were three more wickets taken with Billy Rudolph, Tom Rintoul and Mark Ashplant the successful bowlers as the Mid Devon men closed on 162-5.

On Saturday (July 25), Exmouth 1st XI make the short trip across to Budleigh for a Tier One fixture – the other two teams in the section – Sidmouth and Seaton, meet at the Fortfield. The game at Ottermouth gets underway at 1pm.

Meanwhile, Exmouth II will be in East Two action at the Maer with a 1pm start for their meeting with Sandford II. The other two sides in the four-team group with Exmouth II are Clyst St George 1st XI and Exeter II.

Working party launched in bid to make Budleigh high street safer

Cllr Penny Lewis is party of a five-councillot panel to look at high street safety. Picture: Penny Lewis/Google

Former Lympstone RM officer dies after plane crash

Lt Orlando Rogers RM on left and Capt Ben Gaffney RM on the right, in happier times.

Follow the official advice and enjoy family summer fun in the South West

The UK Government is encouraging everyone to have a safe summer of fun Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Plans to redevelop two pubs and a children’s play area recommended for refusal

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Wood pile blaze at trading estate being tackled by East Devon firefighters

EXE FIRE ENGINE LEAVING BAS

