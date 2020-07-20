Rudolph hits half century as Exmouth XIO see off Clyst Hydon
PUBLISHED: 15:21 20 July 2020
An Exmouth XI brushed aside visiting Clyst Hydon, defeating the villagers by 61-runs in a 35-over game that acted as warm-up for both clubs ahead of this coming Saturday’s launch of the Devon Cricket League.
The Maer men batted first and Louis Morison (32) and new-signing Mark Ashplant put on 59 for the opening wicket. Billy Rudolph then took centre stage plundering a half century from 44 balls before retiring on 50. Sean Day chipped in with a run-a-ball 46 and Exmouth ended their 35 overs with the bat on 223-6.
When the visitors batted, Matt Tarry and Sean Day struck with early wickets to leave Clyst Hydon on 17-2.
Chris Holmes and Ian Sutton hit half centuries to take their side past 100 before both retired to give others a bat. There were three more wickets taken with Billy Rudolph, Tom Rintoul and Mark Ashplant the successful bowlers as the Mid Devon men closed on 162-5.
On Saturday (July 25), Exmouth 1st XI make the short trip across to Budleigh for a Tier One fixture – the other two teams in the section – Sidmouth and Seaton, meet at the Fortfield. The game at Ottermouth gets underway at 1pm.
Meanwhile, Exmouth II will be in East Two action at the Maer with a 1pm start for their meeting with Sandford II. The other two sides in the four-team group with Exmouth II are Clyst St George 1st XI and Exeter II.
