Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Read passes 800 runs as Clyst St George claim another victory

PUBLISHED: 15:37 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 15 July 2019

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Clyst St George opener Sam Read became the first batsman to pass 800 Tolchards Devon League runs this season when he hit 75 in the teams 39 run win over hosts Upottery.

Clyst skipper Harry Attwater won the toss and opted to bat first and openers Chris Ferro and Sam Read put on 110 for the opening wicket which was that of Ferro, out for 25. Just seven runs were added before Read fell, but not before he had passed 800 runs for the season, and he was finally out for 75,

That left Freddie Creer to join Dan Kendall and the pair put added impetus into the innings, adding 110 for the third wicket with that being Creer, dismissed for 54. Kendall was not out 61 as Clyst St George closed on 254-4 after 45 overs.

Attwater gave the new ball duties to Matt Knight and George O'Dwyer and Knight struck when Upottery had 19 on the board. Dan Kendall, introduced as second change, picked up a couple of wickets and a Freddie Creer catch off the bowling of Chris Ferro left Upottery 122-4.

It was captain Attwater than then took centre stage as he first claimed a fifth home wicket with his bowling before he held two catches to give Knight his second and third wickets to leave Upottery a troubled 178-7.

Chris Ferro claimed a second wicket to leave Upottery eight down and opening bowler O'Dwyer returned to claim a late brace as Upottery were bowled out for 215 in 43.2 overs. That all meant that Clyst St George won their ninth game in 11 D Division East outings and they are now 32 points clear of second placed Sandford seconds and 39 points ahead of fourth placed Sampford Peverell and Tiverton with seven games and 140 points to play for.

This Saturday (July 20) Clyst St George entertain Sampford Peverell and Tiverton who they beat by 13 runs when the sides won in Mid Devon back in May. AS similar result on Saturday and the Bohea Field men will be that much close to a place in the fourth tier of Tolchards Devon League cricket next season.

Most Read

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

New tattoo studio could open in Exmouth

Tattoo artist at work. Picture: Getty Images

Three nationally recognised parks you can visit in East Devon

Seaton Wetlands, Manor Gardens and Connaught Gardens have all received Green Flag status. Picture: East Devon District Council/Terry Ife

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Woman accused of arson with intent to endanger life after Topsham house fire

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

New tattoo studio could open in Exmouth

Tattoo artist at work. Picture: Getty Images

Three nationally recognised parks you can visit in East Devon

Seaton Wetlands, Manor Gardens and Connaught Gardens have all received Green Flag status. Picture: East Devon District Council/Terry Ife

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Woman accused of arson with intent to endanger life after Topsham house fire

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Back-to-back away wins for Budleigh bowlers

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Kirby and Treleaven see Topsham St James to victory at Countess Wear

Picture: Thinkstock

Can Bicton Park’s trees withstand the heat?

Bicton Park Botanical Gardens curator Neville Evans.

Performers gear up for Exeter Street Arts Festival

Exeter Street Arts Festival promises entertainment and fun for all ages. Picture: Rhodri Cooper

Don’t act shabby towards our cabbies – campaign launched to protect taxi drivers

Left to right, Mr AJ Hill (taxi driver), East Devon District councillor Paul Jarvis, George Shorters (taxi driver) and Charlie Stone (taxi driver). Picture: East Devon District Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists