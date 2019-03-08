Read passes 800 runs as Clyst St George claim another victory

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Clyst St George opener Sam Read became the first batsman to pass 800 Tolchards Devon League runs this season when he hit 75 in the teams 39 run win over hosts Upottery.

Clyst skipper Harry Attwater won the toss and opted to bat first and openers Chris Ferro and Sam Read put on 110 for the opening wicket which was that of Ferro, out for 25. Just seven runs were added before Read fell, but not before he had passed 800 runs for the season, and he was finally out for 75,

That left Freddie Creer to join Dan Kendall and the pair put added impetus into the innings, adding 110 for the third wicket with that being Creer, dismissed for 54. Kendall was not out 61 as Clyst St George closed on 254-4 after 45 overs.

Attwater gave the new ball duties to Matt Knight and George O'Dwyer and Knight struck when Upottery had 19 on the board. Dan Kendall, introduced as second change, picked up a couple of wickets and a Freddie Creer catch off the bowling of Chris Ferro left Upottery 122-4.

It was captain Attwater than then took centre stage as he first claimed a fifth home wicket with his bowling before he held two catches to give Knight his second and third wickets to leave Upottery a troubled 178-7.

Chris Ferro claimed a second wicket to leave Upottery eight down and opening bowler O'Dwyer returned to claim a late brace as Upottery were bowled out for 215 in 43.2 overs. That all meant that Clyst St George won their ninth game in 11 D Division East outings and they are now 32 points clear of second placed Sandford seconds and 39 points ahead of fourth placed Sampford Peverell and Tiverton with seven games and 140 points to play for.

This Saturday (July 20) Clyst St George entertain Sampford Peverell and Tiverton who they beat by 13 runs when the sides won in Mid Devon back in May. AS similar result on Saturday and the Bohea Field men will be that much close to a place in the fourth tier of Tolchards Devon League cricket next season.