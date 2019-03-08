Pollard powers Exmouth 2nds to opening day success at Sidmouth

Exmouth 2nds recorded a spleen did opening day win to get their Tolchards Devon League C Division East campaign off to the best possible start as they defeated hosts Sidmouth 2nds by five wickets when the pair met at the Fortfield.

The home side won the toss and opted to bat and they made good progress in excellent conditions for batting, closing on a total of 243-9 after their 45 overs.

The Exmouth bowling honours went to James Edworthy who claimed three wickets for 49 runs from a full shift of nine overs.

Opening seamer Sean day and first change Marc Douglas each bagged a brace of wickets.

The Exmouth reply got a century opening boost as Richard Baggs (56) and James Edworthy (52) put on 103 for the first wicket.

Marc Douglas was next man in - and swiftly out, without troubling the scorers - but number four bar Alvin Pollard was not for moving as he saw the side to victory, hitting a superb 69-ball 94 with a dozen fours and four sixes as Exmouth sailed to victory with five wickets and almost eight full overs to spare!

Exmouth 2nds start their home campaign this Saturday (May 11) when they entertain a Barnstaple and Pilton 1st XI side that lost their opening game, beaten at home by Whimple 1st XI.