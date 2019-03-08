Advanced search

Pollard and Day half centuries before Edworthy 'fivefer' as Exmouth 2nds march on

PUBLISHED: 07:30 24 May 2019

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

Exmouth 2nds made it three wins from three C Division East games with a comprehensive home win over a Whimple side that went into the game having won their first two games.

Batting first there were contributions down the order by the Maer men. Alvin Pollard (72) and Sean Day (56) led the way and there were useful knocks of 33, from James Edworthy and an unbeaten 24 from number 10 Greg Marks as Exmouth were eventually bowled out for 239.

However, that was more than enough to see them 12 points clear of the field at stumps after the bowled Whimple out for 114 in 30.2 overs.

Such was the dominance of ball over bat that the highest knocks from Whimple were those of Gareth Stoneman and Will Bardot, who each scored 18 before they were both dismissed by James Edworthy who went onto take a 'fivefer' finishing with figures of 5-27. Alvin Pollard was also amongst the wickets with 3-20 and there was a single wicket for Marc Douglas.

On Saturday (May 25), Exmouth 2nds go in search of a fourth straight win when they visit basement side Alphington 1st XI who have lost each of their first three games.

