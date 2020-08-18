Advanced search

Piper plays the tune and hits excellent 93 as Maer men are edged out at Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:25 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:25 18 August 2020

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

Exmouth were beaten by two wickets when they visited Sidmouth on matchday four of the Devon League Tier One Premier Central campaign.

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzz won the toss and opted to bat and saw opener Rory Thomas returned to the Fortfield pavilion for six with the score then 7-1. Tom Piper joined James Horler and the pair took the fight to the home bowlers, adding 150 for the second wicket before the fall of Horler for a 74-ball, eight boundary 56.

Andrew Buzza was next man in and he and Piper took the total to 191 before the skipper fell for a 22-ball, five boundary 24.

Nine runs later the splendid effort from Piper was ended with him out to the 102nd delivery he faced for a fine 93, an innings that included 15 fours.

George Greenway was the only other Maer man wicket to fall, he was out for two as Exmouth closed on 234-5 from 39 overs.

Rain hit the game and it was a case of ‘over to Duckworth-Lewis’ which somewhat bizarrely deduced that Sidmouth would need to score 252 runs from 39 overs to win the match – 18 more than Exmouth had scored!

All three Bess brothers – Josh (58), Luke (38) and skipper Zak (42) – contributed as Sidmouth went from 50-1 to 215-5.

The Fortfield men then lost four wickets for 16 runs after the captain was dismissed by Lawrence Greenway (3-55), which left 21 to win with only last man Fowler to come.

However, Cameron Grainger and Tom Simmons got Sidmouth over the line with two overs to spare.

In terms of the Exmouth bowling, fourth change Lawrence Greenway produced the pick of the figures with his return being 3-55. Ryan Shaufler (2-48) and Andrew Buzza (2-37) were the other Maer men to claim wickets.

Sidmouth have yet to lose a game that counts in the six-match series and with a seven-point lead over Exmouth now look favourites to qualify from the East pool.

Bob Dawson made a surprise return for Exmouth II and he marked it with a superb unbeaten 112 as the Maer men 2nd XI defeated Exeter II by 41-runs. Luke Davies (38) and Greg Marks (27no) were the other home batsmen in the runs and then, when Exeter replied, they were restricted to 190-6 and, compelting a fine all-round performance, Bob Dawson claimed one of the wickets.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Dog dies after falling over cliffs on Exmouth beach

Tourists are expected in large numbers to see the stunning scenery of East Devon. Picture: Simon Horn.

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kingston Road rocks! Kier construction teams up with residents to create wildlife habitat

Richard Stokes and Dean Rowsell with Danny Hatton of Kier Construction. Picture: Marcia Fletcher

Exmouth’s minor injuries unit is open to treat cuts, burns and sprains

Exmouth Hospital

Primary school teachers looking forward to welcoming back pupils in September

Emma Jones, headteacher of Withycombe Raleigh Primary School, and Stuart Dyer, headteacher of Brixinton Primary Academy. Picture: Terry Ife

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Dog dies after falling over cliffs on Exmouth beach

Tourists are expected in large numbers to see the stunning scenery of East Devon. Picture: Simon Horn.

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kingston Road rocks! Kier construction teams up with residents to create wildlife habitat

Richard Stokes and Dean Rowsell with Danny Hatton of Kier Construction. Picture: Marcia Fletcher

Exmouth’s minor injuries unit is open to treat cuts, burns and sprains

Exmouth Hospital

Primary school teachers looking forward to welcoming back pupils in September

Emma Jones, headteacher of Withycombe Raleigh Primary School, and Stuart Dyer, headteacher of Brixinton Primary Academy. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth’s Paul Wakely completes Ironman challenge and celebrates with a shandy

Exmouth athlete Paul Wakely on the completion of his August 15 Ironman Challenge. Picture AMY TOMLINSON

Kendall stars with bat and then ball as Clyst St George see off Sandford II

Cricket. A view from the score box

Philips nets hat-trick as Exmouth Town Under-18s power to win in Mid Devon

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Piper plays the tune and hits excellent 93 as Maer men are edged out at Sidmouth

Picture: Thinkstock

Topsham St James young leg spinner Reece Miles claims four wickets

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY