Piper plays the tune and hits excellent 93 as Maer men are edged out at Sidmouth

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Exmouth were beaten by two wickets when they visited Sidmouth on matchday four of the Devon League Tier One Premier Central campaign.

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzz won the toss and opted to bat and saw opener Rory Thomas returned to the Fortfield pavilion for six with the score then 7-1. Tom Piper joined James Horler and the pair took the fight to the home bowlers, adding 150 for the second wicket before the fall of Horler for a 74-ball, eight boundary 56.

Andrew Buzza was next man in and he and Piper took the total to 191 before the skipper fell for a 22-ball, five boundary 24.

Nine runs later the splendid effort from Piper was ended with him out to the 102nd delivery he faced for a fine 93, an innings that included 15 fours.

George Greenway was the only other Maer man wicket to fall, he was out for two as Exmouth closed on 234-5 from 39 overs.

Rain hit the game and it was a case of ‘over to Duckworth-Lewis’ which somewhat bizarrely deduced that Sidmouth would need to score 252 runs from 39 overs to win the match – 18 more than Exmouth had scored!

All three Bess brothers – Josh (58), Luke (38) and skipper Zak (42) – contributed as Sidmouth went from 50-1 to 215-5.

The Fortfield men then lost four wickets for 16 runs after the captain was dismissed by Lawrence Greenway (3-55), which left 21 to win with only last man Fowler to come.

However, Cameron Grainger and Tom Simmons got Sidmouth over the line with two overs to spare.

In terms of the Exmouth bowling, fourth change Lawrence Greenway produced the pick of the figures with his return being 3-55. Ryan Shaufler (2-48) and Andrew Buzza (2-37) were the other Maer men to claim wickets.

Sidmouth have yet to lose a game that counts in the six-match series and with a seven-point lead over Exmouth now look favourites to qualify from the East pool.

Bob Dawson made a surprise return for Exmouth II and he marked it with a superb unbeaten 112 as the Maer men 2nd XI defeated Exeter II by 41-runs. Luke Davies (38) and Greg Marks (27no) were the other home batsmen in the runs and then, when Exeter replied, they were restricted to 190-6 and, compelting a fine all-round performance, Bob Dawson claimed one of the wickets.