O'Dwyer 'fivefer' and another Read half century take Clyst St George to within three points of title

Clyst St George will be crowned Tolchards D Division East champions on Saturday (August 24) when they bank a third point in their final away game of the season, their visit to Honiton.

It comes after the side claimed a 13th win in 16 matches, defeating visiting Kentisbeare by eight wickets.

Clyst St George skipper Harry Attwater won the toss put the visitors in and then saw Harry O'Dwyer claim the first four Kentisbeare wickets - three clean bowled and one courtesy of a Dan Kendall catch to leave the visitors on 43-4.

A fifth wicket was taken with another Kendall catch, this time off Bertie Creer. Sam Read was introduced as second change and he took a brace of wickets to leave the Kents seven down and just 84 runs on the board. They got to three figures before Bertie Creer bagged a second wicket. That was followed by a Sam Read throw that brought about a run out before O'Dwyer finished what he started, sealing his 'fivefer' with the final wicket, leaving Kentisbeare all out for 120 in 42.3 overs. George O'Dwyer took the bowling honours with his impressive return of 5-32 and the other wicket takers were Bertie Creer (2-22) and Sam Read (2-19).

Chris Ferro and Sam Read launched the run chase and raced to 78 when Read fell, but not before the teenager had thumped yet another half century - this one including fours fours and six sixes, in his knock of 61.

Ferro was joined by Dan Kendall, but he was sent packing having scored two leaving the Bohea Field men on 80-2.

However, there were to be no further wickets lost as Ferro (23) and Freddie Creer (26) saw their side to an eight wicket win, crossing the winning line in one ball shy of 20 overs.

Sam Read's ninth innings of 50 or more runs leaves him on 1,085 runs for the league season. That's a total topped only by Premier Division Plymouth's overseas star Faizan Riaz who has 1154 runs to his name. The third highest individual run scorer is Ottery St Mary's Australian Oliver West with 936, while Sidmouth batsman Alex Barrow sits fourth with 932 runs.