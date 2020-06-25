Advanced search

No cricket return locally - yet - but hope springs eternal!

PUBLISHED: 15:13 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 25 June 2020

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

The ECB has issued a news bulletin letting clubs across the country know just where things stand with regard to the current season and the on-going Coronavirus pandemic situation.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) continue to work closely with the UK Government and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport with regards to the return of recreational cricket.

Along with the nation’s cricket players we are keen to see the imminent and safe return of our sport at recreational level and have been working hard with Government to achieve this.

We believe that cricket is a non-contact sport, with very low risks of exposure, and that it can be played as safely as many other activities being currently permitted.

It is our strong desire to work with Government to see the return of recreational cricket on or around 4 July, as they continue to lift other restrictions more broadly across society.

As we continue to work towards recreational cricket returning on or around 4 July, though, it has become clear that given the current restrictions we will sadly be unable to run certain elements of the scheduled 2020 cricket season. This includes Dynamos Cricket and some National Competitions.

National Competitions

With a condensed summer resulting in fixture challenges, we have taken the decision to cancel the below competitions to ensure that all players have an opportunity to play.

In addition, to ensure maximum flexibility for all clubs pursuing a return to action and because we believe it is safer for clubs and players to reduce their amount of travel, we will be prioritising local playing opportunities over National and Regional competitions. *

While it is regrettable to have to cancel these competitions, the decision has been taken with public health as a priority and additionally to ensure that clubs are as free as possible to play as much cricket as they can in their local area once the game is able to progress to step four.

Many of these tournaments would require rescheduling, which logistically could make it difficult for clubs to arrange other cricket, and the health and safety of everyone involved in the game has been our priority throughout this period.

As such, the following competitions have been cancelled for the 2020 season:

National Counties Championship (Three-day cricket)

National County Showcase Fixtures v First-Class Counties

Royal London Club Championship

Vitality Men’s Club T20 Cup and Plate

Vitality Women’s Club T20 Cup and Plate

U18 Boys County Championship

U17 Super Fours

Royal London Boys County Age Group Under 14, 15 and 18 Cup Competitions

Royal London Girls County Age Group Under 15 and 17 Cup Competitions

ECB David English Bunbury Festival

ECB City Cup

ECB Over 50s County Championship

ECB Girls Regional Development Centre Festival

ECB Girls U15 Festivals

*This does not mean that ECB Regional Premier Leagues will be cancelled

Local friendly matches will be encouraged later in the summer, should restrictions ease.

Decisions on Royal London Women’s County T20, U13 and 15 Boys’ and Girls’ club, Lady Taverners Club T20 and Lady Taverners Softball competitions will be made at a later date and ECB will share more information as soon as we are able to.

For more information, please email enquiries@ecb.co.uk, or contact your local County Cricket Board.

Most Read

There’s a new bar in Exmouth – builder creates eco pub in his back garden

The Lock Inn created by Exmouth builder Peter Sheridan. Picture: Peter Sheridan

Plans for 300 homes opposed by town council

Exmouth Town Council has recommended refusal for the development at Goodmores Farm site. Picutre: Google

Exmouth indecent exposure: police release picture of man they want to talk to.

The male police want to talk to

Welcome back to Devon: County aims to greet visitors from July 4

Visitors will be welcome back to Devon after coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease on July 4, say the county council. Picture: David Dixon

Early start for some as longest day is marked in Exmouth

The Bumble and Sea opened its hatch at 4.15am for the start of the longest day. Picture: Carly Bell

