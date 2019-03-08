Musakanda shows all-round skills with 'fivefer' as Budleigh win at Plympton

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Budleigh Salterton sit top of the Tolchards Devon League A Division table after three matches of the 18 game campaign following a third successive win, this time a six wicket success at Plympton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Budleigh skipper Lloyd Murrin won the toss and wasted little time in asking the home side to bat first.

Murrin gave the new ball duties to Matt Murphy and Zimbabwean Tarisai Musakanda and it was the latter who struck in the opening exchanges with wicketkeeper Tom Oxland pouching a catch.

That was to be the first of five wickets for the Zimbabwean who has made a huge impression in the short fortnight he has been with the Ottermouth men!

At 48-4 - a second wicket for Musakanda, one for Murphy and one for second change Ed Doble - an early finish seemed likely. The home side's fifth wicket rallied, taking the total into three figures before the introduction of Muhammad Sarfraz broke that partnership. With half the side back in the pavilion and 101 on the score board, the end came quickly as the last five wickets were snapped up for the addition of just a dozen runs with Plympton bowled out for 113 in two balls shy of 36 overs.

Tarisai Musakanda led the way with the ball with his return being 5-33 from 9.4 overs. Muhammad Sarfraz finished with figures of 2-22 from seven overs and the two other wicket takers were Matt Murphy (1-15 from seven) and Ed Doble (1-14 from four). The other bowler used was Joel Murphy, introduced as first change and his return was 0-29 from eight overs.

Marc Trotman and Muhammad Sarfraz launched the run chase, but the pair were parted with 34 on the board when Trotman was bowled for 16.

Sarfraz joined him back in the pavilion when he was caught, also for 16, with the score then 41-2. However, number three bat Ed Doble was joined by 'man of the hour' Musakanda and the pair saw their side to the cusp of a third straight win when Musakanda fell for a 30-ball 23. Doble was the fourth wicket to fall, trapped leg before for a 63-ball 38 - a knock that included four fours and two sixes - but, when he was dismissed, the winning line was just nine runs away and Tom Oxland (9) and Donovan Robinson (1) saw their side to a comprehensive six wicket win with victory sealed off the penultimate ball of the 27th over.

So, three games in and three wins for a 'new-look' and certainly rejuvenated Budleigh side.

They are one of three teams now to still sport 100 per cent records in the second tier with the others being Hatherleigh and Cornwood - the latter ending the winning start of Bradninch on Saturday.

This coming Saturday (May 25) Budleigh are in home action when they host a Budleigh side that saw their losing start to the new campaign ended as they inflicted a third straight defeat on Ivybridge on matchday three.