Musakanda rifles another ton as Budleigh topple Tavistock

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Budleigh Salterton claimed a seventh win in 10 Tolchards Devon League A Division games as they defeated Tavistock by five wickets at Ottermouth.

Lloyd Murrin won the toss and invited his opposite number to bat first. The Tavistock innings was dominated by one man with William Barriball hitting a superb 141. Such was the control he had over proceedings that the 55 from Harry Geering and 11 from Aaron Churchill plus 25 extras were the only other double figure contributions as Tavistock closed on 262-9 from their 45 overs.

Tarisai Musakanda (3-33 from 10) and Jack England (3-63 from 10) were the main wicket takers for the home side.

The Budleigh run chase was launched by Marc Trotman and Donovan Robinson with the latter first to go, trapped leg before having score one with the total then 13. Trotman was the second man down, run out for 35 with the score on 72. Before the score reached three figures, Ed Doble was dismissed, trapped leg before for 25, leaving the reply on 94-3. Two further wickets fell with Henry Parkin trapped leg before for 11 and Charles Parkin was caught for five.

However, from 152-5 it was plain sailing for the home side as skipper Murrin joined Musakanda and the pair put together a very respectable 111 for the unbroken sixth wicket to guide Budleigh to a five wicket success. Musakanda was unbeaten on 102 from just 81 deliveries, hitting a dozen fours and two sixes while Murrin's knock saw him unbeaten on 33.

The win leaves Budleigh sitting third. They are 12 points behind second placed Bradninch and 17 shy of leaders Cornwood while they arte also 10 ahead of fourth placed Hatherleigh. On Saturday (July 13) Budleigh visit Barton.