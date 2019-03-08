Advanced search

Musakanda makes impressive debut for Budleigh

PUBLISHED: 18:52 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:52 15 May 2019

DAVID MARIUZ

Tarisai Musakanda made an instant impact for Budldeigh Salterton in their five-wicket win over Barton, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Musakanda, who has one Test and nine ODIs for Zimbabwe on his cricket CV, is Budleigh's replacement overseas player after their first pick went home for personal reasons.

He signed in with 124 off 96 balls as Budleigh chased to win over Barton.

Barton, who lost experienced opener Shaun Needham in the first over, made 202 for nine in their 50 overs.

Will Grainger (40) and Matt Crampton (47) took the tally to 98 for three then Rob Shergold (45) and Matt Lipton (34) added 76 for the sixth wicket.

Musakanda took the new ball too and claimed four for 41. Joel Murphy and Muhammad Sarfraz took two wickets each.

Budleigh opener Mark Troman was the perfect foil for Musakanda, keeping his end going for 50 off 132 balls in a third wicket stand of 154 that decided the game.

By the time Jon Martin (5-28) bowled Musakanda the target was four to win and the contest closed.

Joel Murphy, Budleigh's coaching co-ordinator, said it was not a one-man show but one man did make a difference.

Murphy added: "Tarisi was dropped at deep mid-wicket just into double figures and that was probably a turning point.

"After that he just picked off the bowling, with the exception of Johnny Martin, whose bowling was top class.

"For a long time the game was closer than it ended as it ebbed and flowed until the last 15 overs.

"Barton had slowed to four an over by then and it was pretty clear they were not going to win it from there."

Budleigh, one of four teams - the others are Bradninch, Cornwood and Hatherleigh - to still sport a 100 per cent record in this season's Tolchards League Division One table, are away at Plympton on Saturday (May 18).

