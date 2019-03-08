Musakanda magic takes Budleigh into an A Division promotion berth

Another century from Zimbabwean all-rounder Tarisai Musakanda - he also took four wickets - helped guide Budleigh to a 37 run win in a high scoring Ottermouth meeting with Plympton.

Skipper Lloyd Murrin won the toss and opted to bat first and he saw openers Marc Trotman and James Doble parted with the score on 24 with Doble caught behind - the first of four catches held by the Plympton wicket-taker - for 13. Trotman (15) and Ed Doble (3) both fell to leave Budleigh 74-3 which brought Musakanda out to the wicket to join Tom Oxland.

The pair added 107 for the fourth wicket which was that of Oxland, but not before he had scored a 68-ball 53.

Donovan Robinson was next man in - and out - caught behind for one to leave Budleigh 193-5. Max Mejzner joined Musakanda and the pair took the total to 249 before the latest splendid innings from the Zimbabwean came to and end. This latest knock of 105 came off 94 deliveries and included eight fours and two sixes.

Once Musakanda was out, Mejzner took the aggressors role and went on to score 72 from just 50 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes as Budleigh closed on 317-8.

When Plympton batted they got off to a confident start and were just a single hit shy of reaching three figures when a run out -m brought about by an Ed Doble throw, broke the opening partnership.

It was soon 98-2 as Ed Doble head a catch off his own bowling and a second Ed Doble throw brought about another run out to leave the reply on 140-3

Joel Murphy claimed the fourth wicket and then got the fifth thanks to a stumping by James Doble.

At 27-6, Plympton were still 'in the game', but the return of Musakanda - who had opened the bowling - did the trick as he claimed the last four wickets to leave Plympton all out for 280 in 47.5 overs.

Musakanda completed a superb all-round shift with figures of 4-54 from 8.5 overs while the other wicket takers were Joel Murphy (2-43 from 10 overs) and Ed Doble (2-57 from nine).