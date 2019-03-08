Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Musakanda magic takes Budleigh into an A Division promotion berth

PUBLISHED: 09:20 24 July 2019

Another century from Zimbabwean all-rounder Tarisai Musakanda - he also took four wickets - helped guide Budleigh to a 37 run win in a high scoring Ottermouth meeting with Plympton.

Skipper Lloyd Murrin won the toss and opted to bat first and he saw openers Marc Trotman and James Doble parted with the score on 24 with Doble caught behind - the first of four catches held by the Plympton wicket-taker - for 13. Trotman (15) and Ed Doble (3) both fell to leave Budleigh 74-3 which brought Musakanda out to the wicket to join Tom Oxland.

The pair added 107 for the fourth wicket which was that of Oxland, but not before he had scored a 68-ball 53.

Donovan Robinson was next man in - and out - caught behind for one to leave Budleigh 193-5. Max Mejzner joined Musakanda and the pair took the total to 249 before the latest splendid innings from the Zimbabwean came to and end. This latest knock of 105 came off 94 deliveries and included eight fours and two sixes.

Once Musakanda was out, Mejzner took the aggressors role and went on to score 72 from just 50 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes as Budleigh closed on 317-8.

When Plympton batted they got off to a confident start and were just a single hit shy of reaching three figures when a run out -m brought about by an Ed Doble throw, broke the opening partnership.

It was soon 98-2 as Ed Doble head a catch off his own bowling and a second Ed Doble throw brought about another run out to leave the reply on 140-3

Joel Murphy claimed the fourth wicket and then got the fifth thanks to a stumping by James Doble.

At 27-6, Plympton were still 'in the game', but the return of Musakanda - who had opened the bowling - did the trick as he claimed the last four wickets to leave Plympton all out for 280 in 47.5 overs.

Musakanda completed a superb all-round shift with figures of 4-54 from 8.5 overs while the other wicket takers were Joel Murphy (2-43 from 10 overs) and Ed Doble (2-57 from nine).

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town hosting Exeter City XI tonight - plus news of a major sponsorship for the Southern Road men

English Riviera Car Show on Paignton Green this Sunday

Frank Butler’s Morgan Aero 8 which will be on show at the English Riviera Car Show this coming Sunday (July 28) on Paignton Green. Picture RUPERT BARKER

East Devon well placed to retain Exe League title

Golf club and ball

Nine-man Topsham St James 2nds beaten at Exwick

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Musakanda magic takes Budleigh into an A Division promotion berth

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists