Murphy guides Budleigh to opening day success at Tavistock

PUBLISHED: 09:28 09 May 2019

DAVID MARIUZ

Budleigh Salterton made a winning start to the new Tolchards Devon League A Division season as they beat Tavistock by two wickets.

Tavistock batted first and were bowled out for 161 in 48.4 overs. It was experienced campaigner Joel Murphy who took the bowling honours, claiming impressive figures of 3-22 in a full shift of 10 overs.

Matt Murphy, who took the new ball at the opposite end to his father Joel, also sent down a full shift of 10 overs and his figures were 2-36. Ed Doble also bagged a brace, his figures being 2-34 from 10 overs whole Jack England only sent down four deliveries, but also got himself a brace of wickets, finishing with figures of 2-0!

It was wily old campaigner Murphy, senior, who then saw the Ottermouth men over the line with an unbeaten nine as he stuck around with number six bat Luke Jefferson, who hit an unbeaten 33, to see their side to victory.

The other main contributors with the bat for Budleigh were openers Marc Trotman (22) and James Doble (17) while number three Ed Doble scored 23.

This Saturday (May 11), Budleigh play their first home game of the new term when they entertain a Barton side that lost their opening game.

