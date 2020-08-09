Murphy claims four wicket haul as Budleigh are beaten at Sidmouth

Budleigh went down by 64 runs when they visited the Fortfield, Sidmouth for a Devon League Premier East fixture.

After winning the toss Budleigh skipper Lloyd Murrin opted to field first and there was early success for Sean Butler, who, aided by a catch behind taken by James Doble, bagged the wicket of Nick Mansfield.

However, that brought Luke Bess to the wicket to joining Devon captain Alex Barrow and the pair added 143 for the second wicket, finally parted when Butler knocked over Barrow’s stumps with the Devon man having scored 72.

That left Sidmouth on 166-2 and Budleigh’s bowlers then hit back to see the final eight wickets taken for the addition of just 59 runs.

Joel Murphy rolled back the years to claim the best of the returns, his figures being 4-25 from 8.2 overs. There was also two wicket hauls from Sean Butler (2-43), Jack England (2-48) and Ed Doble (2-44) as Sidmouth were bowled out for 225 two balls into the 40th and final over of the innings.

Budleigh’s reply suffered a blow when Charles Parkin was sent back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. Ed Doble then fell for 19 with the reply on 58 and three more wickets fell with just three runs added to the score as Donovan Robinson(15), Harry Parkin (13) and James Doble (0) were all dismissed.

Tom Oxland joined Max Mejzner and the pair doubled the Budleigh score before Oxland became the sixth wicket to fall, out for a six boundary, 39-ball 41.

Just eight runs were added before Mejzner became the seventh wicket, in his case out for 28 and the final three wickets did muster another 27 before Budleigh were eventually bowled out for 161 in 38.1 overs.

Byron Knowles was the most successful of the home bowlers with his return being 5-36 from seven overs.