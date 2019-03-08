Metters stars with bat and ball as Exmouth claimed third successive Tolchards League victory

The view from the score box. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Exmouth made it a hat-trick of Tolchards Devon League success as they returned from a visit to Instow having defeated hosts North Devon by a margin of 162 runs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Skipper Andy Buzza lost the toss and was invited to bat first, but he will have been delighted with the efforts of openers Chris Metters and James Horler, for they took the score to 135 before Metters fell for an 86-ball seven boundary 64.

Ben Ellis was next in - and out - retuned to the pavilion with 16 to his name and, when George Greenway fell for seven, the Maer men were 174-3. David Lye joined Horler and they took the total to 221 when Horler's splendid innings came to and end. In all he faced 148 deliveries, hitting eight fours as he made 87.

David Lye was the fifth and final wick to fall, but not before he had thumped 41 from just 26 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes. Alvin Pollard (22) and skipper Buzza (1) were the not out batsmen as Exmouth closed on 263-5.

The new ball duties were then taken up by Chris Metters and Sid Fereday and the pair struck early on to reduce the home side to 16-3 with Fereday getting two of the wickets including the prized one of Australian Adrian Isherwood, From 16-3, North Devon slipped to 41-7 as George Greenway bagged a brace and Metters claimed two more. The eighth wicket pairing doubled the home total but, when it was on 86, Ben Ellis struck with the first of his three wickets and he claimed the last two as North Devon were bundled out for 101 in 30-4 overs.

In terms of the Maer men bowling honours, there were three wickets for Chris Metters (3-17 from 10 overs) and Ben Ellis (3-11 from 4.4) while George Greenway (2-25 from six) and Sid Fereday (2-27 from five) both claimed two wickets.

The Maer men's third straight win sees them stay fourth bottom and they are now 18 points clear of second bottom Sandford. On Saturday (July 13), Exmouth entertain Sidmouth.