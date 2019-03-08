Advanced search

Mejzner takes five wickets as Budleigh win well at Barton

PUBLISHED: 13:56 16 July 2019

Budleigh Salterton 1st XI who are playing in the Tolchards Devon league A Division in 2019. Picture KEVIN CURRAN

Budleigh Salterton 1st XI who are playing in the Tolchards Devon league A Division in 2019. Picture KEVIN CURRAN

Archant

Budleigh Salterton head into Saturday's home meeting with Plympton knowing that a ninth win in 12 outings would cement their place in the A Division promotion race.

That's because the only two teams to sit above them, Cornwood and Bradninch, both of whom they play in their final seven games, met each other in South Devon.

Last Saturday, Budleigh were 113 run winners when they travelled to Barton to meet a side battling to stay in the second tier of Tolchards Devon League cricket.

Budleigh skipper Lloyd Murrin won the toss and opted to bat first and saw opener Marc Trotman dismissed for a duck to the third ball of the innings!

That brought James Doble to the wicket to join brother Ed and the pair took the score to 87 when Ed fell for 33. James Doble was then joined by Tarisai Musakanda and the Zimbabwean put bat to ball with great effect. Both players score half centuries with Doble bagging his off 96 balls while Musakanda thumped his off just 39 balls.

With the score on 150, Doble fell for 66. Tom Oxland chipped in with 23 before he was the fourth wicket down with the score on 187 and just nine runs were added before Harry Parkin was sent back, trapped leg before for four.

That brought skipper Lloyd Murrin to the wicket to join Musakanda and they added late impetus to the innings to take the total to 248 when Murrin became the sixth man to fall, but not before he had hit a 27-ball 30.

Max Mejzner made an unbeaten nine, but all the plaudits at the close were for Muskakanda who faced just 64 balls for his unbeaten 88 that included six fours and five sixes as Budleigh closed on 280-6 after 50 overs.

It was Ed Doble who struck twice early in the Barton reply, both wickets to catches held by Marc Trotman and Max Mejzner. It was Mejzner who bagged the third wicket and a Lloyd Murrin catch gave Joel Murphy his first wicket to leave Barton on 46-4.

Mejzner got a second wicket to leave Barton five down and a second catch from Trotman gave Mejzner a third wicket. Mejzner struck twice in quick succession to seal his 'fivefer' and two late wickets, one taken by Jack England and one by Joel Murphy led to Barton being bowled out for 167 in 48.5 overs.

