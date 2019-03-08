'Majestic Murphy's' - father and son combine to see Budleigh to victory at Ivybridge

Budleigh Salterton powered back to winning ways in their Tolchards Devon League, A Division campaign after a six run win in a thrilling game at Ivybridge.

After losing the toss and having his side put in, Budleigh skipper Lloyd Murrin saw his opening pair of Marc Trotman (20) and Donovan Robinson (5) both returned to then pavilion with 57 runs on the board. Tarisai Musakanda then came to the wicket to join number three bat Ed Doble and the pair batted well together, adding 110 for the third wicket before the loss of Musakanda, but not before he had hit a 67 ball, eight boundary, 60.

Just eight runs were added to the score before Doble joined him back on the boundary, in his case, out for a 128-ball stay at the wicket that saw him score 61.

The later innings impetus came from Tom Oxland, who scored a run-a-ball 25 and there were 30 extra's - 23 of them wides - as Budleigh closed on 233-8.

The Ivybridge run chase got off to a splendid start and, at 150 with just tow wickets down, a home victory - one that would have been the Bridger's' first success of a troubled season to date - looked highly likely!

However, Murrin rotated his bowlers well and the all-important third wicket was claimed with third change Muhammad Sarfraz hitting the stumps. Marc Trotman then struck to leave Ivybridge 157-4. However, the fifth wicket pair took the total to 200 and, once again, it seemed as if the home side were 'on their way' when Joel Murphy held a return catch off his own bowling to end the terrific innings of number three bat Dud Zondo - out moments after reaching his century.

That left Ivybridge 201-5 and they were soon to be all out for 227 with just two deliveries of the 50 overs to be sent down.

It was the father and son pairing of Joel Murphy and Matt Murphy, who did the damage with 'dad' Joel, finishing with figures of 3-39 from 9.4 overs while 'son' Matt had a return of 2-34 from six. Ed Doble also bagged a brace of wickets and his return was 2-50 from a full shift of 10 overs.

The win sees Budleigh up to third in what is looking like a thrilling race for the two coveted promotion berths into the top flight. Cornwood, who have won all six of their games to date, lead the way with 108 points. Bradninch sit second with 103 and Budleigh come next with 100 points.

On Saturday (June 15) Budleigh travel to face a Hatherleigh side that slipped to fourth when they were beaten by table-topping Cornwood.