Maer men suffer another blow with loss of wicket keeper-batsman Sandy Allen

PUBLISHED: 14:33 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 03 April 2019

Sandy Allen batting for Exmouth at home to North Devon. Ref exsp 19 17TI 2336. Picture: Terry Ife

Sandy Allen batting for Exmouth at home to North Devon. Ref exsp 19 17TI 2336. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth’s team planning for the forthcoming Tolchards Devon League Premier Division campaign have been dealt another blow with the news that wicket keeper-batsman Sandy Allen is leaving the Maer ground to join top flight rivals Sandford, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Allen, 34, has played more than 200 Premier Division games for his previous clubs since moving to Devon in 2005.

A graduate of the Warwickshire youth system – he played made one First Class appearance during his time at Edgbaston – Allen came to Devon to study at the University of Exeter and never went home.

On the move - Sandy Allen Allen made the first of more than 80 appearances for Devon in 2005 and signed off in 2015. He was a member of the 2006 Minor Counties Championship-winning side and featured in the team that beat Berkshire at Lord’s in the 2008 MCCA KO Cup final.

Trevor Anning, the former Sidmouth, Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton fast bowler who re-joined Sandford after Christmas, was Allen’s team-mate in those successful Devon teams.

Allen skippered the University of Exeter in the BUSA Premier League and has represented the Minor Counties U25s and the full Minor Counties side. He captained Budleigh Salterton in 2010.

Six Premier seasons at Exmouth, where he had a spell as groundsman, yielded 2,727 league runs, 101 catches and 38 stumpings.

With those stats in his scrapbook, no wonder Sandford captain Richard Foan is glad to have his former Devon team-mate on board.

“Sandy comes with plenty of experience and will add a lot to the first team,” said Foan.

“Having already re-signed Trevor (Anning) this winter and not lost anyone the team is coming together nicely.

“I know it was a very difficult decision for Sandy to leave Exmouth after so many seasons, but he is looking forward to the new challenge.

“He has scored plenty of runs in the Devon League over the years and I am looking forward to seeing him getting plenty more at Sandford this summer.”

It may be good news for Sandford, but more bad news for Exmouth, who have been hard-hit by departures during the winter.

Dan Pyle and Callum French have left for Heathcoat, Miles Lenygon has moved to London and joined Twickenham and former Gloucestershire batsman Bob Dawson has retired.

