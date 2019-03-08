Advanced search

Maer men have busy weekend with home friendly followed by T20 Plymouth action

PUBLISHED: 11:03 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:59 26 April 2019

Web pics. Ref exsp 16 17TI 1504. Picture: Terry Ife

Web pics. Ref exsp 16 17TI 1504. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth's cricketers are set for a busy weekend - weather permitting for they have a Saturday home pre-season game which is followed by a Sunday trip down to Plymouth to take part in around of pool matches in the Devon T20.

Saturday's pre-season friendly is against Twickenham and the start time at the Maer ground is 1.30pm.

Sunday is the opening round of the Devon T20 and Exmouth are set to play both Plymouth and Sidmouth in a day of round-robin cricket at the Mount Wise home of Plymouth CC.

Exmouth have a rich history in the Devon T20 though this season the Maer men are much changed from the XI that they fielded last year.

However, new skipper Andrew Buzza is confident that his new-look Maer men team are set to cause a few upsets this season – we wish them well.

