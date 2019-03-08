Advanced search

Maer men make winning start to new season

PUBLISHED: 08:22 08 May 2019

Exmouth at home to Twickenham. Ref exsp 18 19TI 3251. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth at home to Twickenham. Ref exsp 18 19TI 3251. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The first matchday of the 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League was certainly a very good one for Exmouth for all three of the Maer men's senior XIs won with the top billing undoubtedly being the 1st XIs six wicket win at home to North Devon.

Speaking after the game, Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza said: "The result really was not a big surprise to me. If I am honest, then the talent in our club suggests that we can beat any team in the division on our day.

"I feel it's so important to start the season in a positive way and that's exactly what we did.

"We bowled and fielded very well as a unit. The track was decent and their total of 218 was well below par so, at halfway I was very happy."

He continued: "James Horler and David Lye's partnership was crucial. They absorbed early pressure and capitalised when possible.

"Dave's innings was nothing short of a batting master class. His composure at the crease created a calmness in the run chase and became more destructive as the innings progressed.

"When I got to the crease the plan was simple. Take the responsibility of bringing the team home.

"The foundations were laid early from positive batting so it was simply maintaining that mindset."

As for the games ahead, the Maer men skipper says: "I have made it clear that this season senior players need to perform in the key moments.

"This won't always be the case of course however ,that is the focus I want to promote in our team."

