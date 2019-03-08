Maer men edged out at title-chasing Paignton

Exmouth were beaten by 29 runs on their visit to title-chasing Paignton.

The home side won the toss and opted to bat first, but George Greenway struck twice early on to reduced them to 15-2. A George Greenway inspired run-out and a wick for David Lye left Paignton 80-4.

However, their opener, Anthony Alleyne, proved an immovable force and he scored a superb 121 from 142 deliveries helping to guide the side to a close of 239-7 off 50 overs.

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza shuffled his bowlers, using seven, but it was George Greenway who ended the day with the honours as he claimed figures of 4-49 from a full shift of 10 overs.

David Lye (1-28) and Andrew Buzza (1-36) were the other wicket takers.

Alvin Pollard and George Greenway launched the run chase, but disaster struck when Greenway was run out having faced just two balls and without troubling the scorers. Pollard was bowled for a run-a-ball 28 to leave the Maer men on 51-2.

Finn Marks then joined Ben Ellis and the pair fired their side right back into the contest as they added 90 for third wicket which was that of Ellis, caught for a 73-ball 51.

David Lye was the next man in - and out - having scored a quick-fire 24 to leave the reply on 174-4. Three wickets fell before the total reached 200 with Finn Marks out to the 109th ball he faced, for a superb 63. That was followed by the loss of Luke Davies (0) and Lawrence Greenway (1). Sadly the run chase petered out as Sam Goodier was run out and numbers 10 and 11, Ryan Schaufler and Alex Craib were both dismissed without troubling the scorer leaving skipper Buzza (12) as the not out batsman with his team all out for 210 from 46 overs.

With four games, and 80 points to play for, the Maer men sit 26 points above the drop zone and probably need to win two of their last four to guarantee a place in the 2020 Tolchards League top flight.

They are currently fifth from bottom and are in action next on Saturday (August 10) when they entertain champions elect Heathcoat.

After the visit of Heathcoat, Exmouth have back-to-back away games at Exeter and Torquay before they end their campaign with an August 31 home meeting with Sandford,