Lye gets Maer men off to a flying start

Exmouth at home to Twickenham. Ref exsp 18 19TI 3258. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There has been a real ‘changing of the guard’ at the Maer ground home of Exmouth since last season with a number of ‘senior’ players moving to pastures new which led to many ‘cricketing aficionados’ suggesting a season of difficulty for new captain Andrew Buzza and his team.

However, one of the few members of the 'old guard' to stay with the club was David Lye and it was he who struck a magnificent unbeaten century as Exmouth won their opening game in this year's Tolchards Devon cricket league campaign, bagging a six wicket win away at North Devon.

North Devon batted first and closed their 50 overs on 218-6 with Ben Twine returning the best of the Maer men's bowling figures, 2-34 while former Budleigh Salterton bowler Sid Fereday marked his Maer men debut with a wicket.

The Exmouth reply was hit by the early loss of Alex Hammond, dismissed without troubling the scorers and the run chase slipped to 126-4 with James Horler (31), Ben Twine (5) and Chris Metters (1), all back in the pavilion. However, that was as good as it got for the visitors for, with David Lye still there, he was joined by his skipper Buzza and the pair took their side to a victory with six wickets and 14 overs and one ball remaining.