Lowman sees Woodbury to success at home to Bideford 2nds

Woodbury and Newton St Cyres did themselves a big favour in their bid to climb away from the bottom three places in the Tolchards Devon League E Division East as they claimed a five wicket win over visiting Bideford, Littleham and Westward Ho! 2nd XI.

Bideford won the toss and opted to bat and made a good start and it was not until they had 29 runs on the board that they claimed their first wicket. However, they slumped to 93-4 before recovering to 144-5 only to lose their last five wickets for just 17 runs as they were bowled out for 161 in 43.3 overs.

Woodbury used six bowlers and they all had some success. Skipper Nalin Chouhan finished with figures of 2-31 from 6.3 overs and the other figures were: Neil Richardson (2-46 from nine); Becca Silk (1-19 from nine); Daniel Alford (1-19 from nine); Daniel Lowman (1-41 from nine) and Leighton Dayman (1-0 from one over).

The Woodbury run chase was lunched by Shenan Grossberg and Simon Vicary, but they were parted when Vicary fell for 27 with the score on 44. Phil Dale took over, but just 10 runs were added before Grossberg fell for 17. That brought Lloyd Lowman to the wicket and he and Dale took the reply to 87 when Dale became the third wicket to fall, in his case, out for 15 and it was soon 102-4 as Leighton Dayman was run out for three.

However, Stephen Boundy then joined Lowman and the pair settled the home ship and indeed, sailed it to within 16 runs of the finishing line when Boundy was the fifth wicket to fall, out for 17 to leave the score145-5. Skipper Chouhan joined Lowman at the wicket and the pair saw their side to a five wicket victory with the winning run scored off the first ball of the 38th over. Lowman was not out 44 at the close, having hit four fours and one six and Chouhan was not out four.

Woodbury are nine points clear of third bottom Countess Wear and travel to face Bradninch 2nds this Saturday (July 20).

