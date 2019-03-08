Lowman hits unbeaten ton as Woodbury & NSC just miss out against high-flying Sidmouth III

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres came mighty close to bagging what would have been a superb victory when they lost at Sidmouth III by a margin of 13 runs.

After putting the home side in, Woodbury had early success with a Lloyd Lowman catch off the bowling of skipper Nalin Chouhan. That was with 25 runs on the score board, but wickets were hard to come by thereafter as Sidmouth closed on 248-8.

Becca Silk served up the best bowling return with figures of 3-33 and there were a brace of wickets for skipper Chouhan and teenager Daniel Alford.

In the reply, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres slipped to 57-4. However, skipper Chouhan joined Lloyd Lowman at the wicket and the pair not only got their side back into the contest - but so nearly took them to victory!"

When Chouhan was the fifth and final wicket to fall, he and Lowman had added 171 for the fifth wicket. Chouhan's contribution was 41. At stumps, just 13 runs shy of the home total, Lowman was not out 117 from just 97 balls faced. He hit 11 fours and one six.

On Saturday (July 6), Woodbury & Newton St Cyres begin the second half of their league campaign with a trip to Uplyme & Lyme Regis.