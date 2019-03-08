Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Lowman hits unbeaten ton as Woodbury & NSC just miss out against high-flying Sidmouth III

PUBLISHED: 08:50 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 04 July 2019

Boundary Stock

Boundary Stock

Archant

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres came mighty close to bagging what would have been a superb victory when they lost at Sidmouth III by a margin of 13 runs.

After putting the home side in, Woodbury had early success with a Lloyd Lowman catch off the bowling of skipper Nalin Chouhan. That was with 25 runs on the score board, but wickets were hard to come by thereafter as Sidmouth closed on 248-8.

Becca Silk served up the best bowling return with figures of 3-33 and there were a brace of wickets for skipper Chouhan and teenager Daniel Alford.

In the reply, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres slipped to 57-4. However, skipper Chouhan joined Lloyd Lowman at the wicket and the pair not only got their side back into the contest - but so nearly took them to victory!"

When Chouhan was the fifth and final wicket to fall, he and Lowman had added 171 for the fifth wicket. Chouhan's contribution was 41. At stumps, just 13 runs shy of the home total, Lowman was not out 117 from just 97 balls faced. He hit 11 fours and one six.

On Saturday (July 6), Woodbury & Newton St Cyres begin the second half of their league campaign with a trip to Uplyme & Lyme Regis.

Most Read

Exmouth Tidal Defence scheme: Flooding could be worse than 2014

Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-06-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Exmouth Tidal Defence scheme: Flooding could be worse than 2014

Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-06-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon Handicap Challenge joy for Robert Dance

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira quite on the club action front, but still a mighty busy place!

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife

Lowman hits unbeaten ton as Woodbury & NSC just miss out against high-flying Sidmouth III

Boundary Stock

Sidmouth thrash Exmouth to book Devon T20 Finals Day berth

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ex-players to come together to remember golden eras for local football

The 'Budley Bulldogs' formed in 1999. Picture: Mark Paver
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists