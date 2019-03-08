Local cricket action on matchday three of the Tolchards Devon League

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from skipper Andrew Buzza at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Both the local areas top two teams, Exmouth and Budleigh have away matches on matchday three of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth, who were beaten last week at Sidmouth and sit third in the fledgling table, visit a Bovey Tracey side that sit bottom of the table after two game, head to Bovey Tracey where they will face Zimbabwean international batsman Brian Chari, who will make his Bovey debut. Bowling all-rounder Peter Turnbull is back in the Exmouth side and University of Exeter batter Matt Armstrong will make his debut in the top five.

One player Exmouth won't be seeing at all this summer is Australian seamer Jake Robertson, whose father has been taken seriously ill with a brain tumour.

"On the behalf of the myself and the club I want to send my best to Jake, his dad and his family," said Exmouth skipper Andy Buzza.

Although Bovey have had a woeful start to the new season - they were all out for 54 at North Devon last Saturday - Buzza says the 2017 champions cannot be judged on two poor games.

"Bovey have talent in their side and at their place it's always difficult," said Buzza.

"I imagine they will be looking to bounce back from last week's defeat, just like we are."

Budleigh, one of four teams - the others are Bradninch, Cornwood and Hatherleigh - to have won both their opening games, travel to sixth placed Plympton.

Budleigh, fresh from a win over Barton, make two changes. Up from the second team come batters Donovan Robinson and Neil Murrin.

Lloyd Murrin, the Budleigh captain, said: "We are looking to carry on the good form we've shown in the first two games against a decent Plympton side who are always tough to play at home."

Murrin has been encouraged by the debut performances of Tarisai Musakanda, who scored 124 and took four wickets, and Muhammed Sarfraz, who took two for 20 off ten.

With their respective 1st XIs both away the spotlight at the Maer ground and at Ottermouth falls on the 2nd XIs. Exmouth, who have won both their opening C Division games, host a Whimple side that are the only other team in the section to have won both their first two games this league season.

Budleigh 2nds, one of two teams to have lost both opening games in D Division East, entertain a Honiton side that sit third - but they - like six other teams in the section have a won one and lost one record with their win coming last week via a four wicket win over visiting Clyst Hydon.

Exmouth III, who have won one and lost in their first two G Division East games, travel to Kentisbeare 2nds.

Clyst St George 1st XI travel for their third D Division East game of the season as they head for Sampford Peverell and Tiverton with both sides having identical early season records of one win and one defeat.

Clyst St George 2nd XI have won both their early season F Division East games and they can make it three in a row when they host Clyst Hydon 2nds.

Woodbury and Newton St Cyres 1st XI have lost their first two E Division East games and they will look to bag their first win when they host a Bradninch 2nd XI that has won one and lost one.

Woodbury and Newton St Cyres 2nd XI travel to Kilmington 2nds.

Topsham St James, who have lost both their opening E Division East games, travel to face early season table-topping North Devon 2nds who have won both their first two league games.

Topsham St James 2nd XI play their second H Division East game of the season when they entertain Exwick 2nd XI who have won one and lost one.

We will bring you a Sunday morning review of all our local teams and look out for the best of local cricket coverage in the next edition of the Exmouth Journal, out next on Wednesday May 22.