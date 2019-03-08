Kirby and Treleaven see Topsham St James to victory at Countess Wear

Topsham St James continued their push for a top three finish in the Tolchards League E Division East when they made the short trip to Countess Wear where they won by eight wickets.

The home side won the toss and opted to bat and Topsham St James skipper Edd Kirby switched his bowlers well and, as a result, five of the six he gave bowling duties to, claimed at least one wicket.

The home side closed on 182-9 after their 45 overs and 50 per cent of the runs came from the bat of opener Kaveenga Dias who hit a superb 96 from 132 deliveries, rifling 13 fours and one six.

Such was the Dias dominance of the home innings that the next best was a knock of 17!

In terms of the bowling, Mark Phillips finished with 3-23 from a full shift of nine overs while Ed Kirby (2-30), Bobby East (2-31), Brian Jeary (1-26) and Ross Treleaven (1-45) were the other wicket takers.

The Topsham reply was hit by the early loss of Bobby East, who was caught behind off the bowling of Dias, out for a second ball duck with the reply on one and Mark Phillips perished in similar fashion, though in his case for 14 with the reply then standing at 30-2. That brought number four bat Ross Treleaven to the wicket to join skipper Edd Kirby, who had opened, and the pair soon got on top of the bowling and indeed raced their side to victory with just over a full third of their 45 overs still to be bowled.

Treleaven was not out 82, scored from just 59 balls, hitting 13 fours and two sixes and Kirby was unbeaten on 63, scored off 90 deliveries with 10 fours.

The win leaves Topsham sitting fourth, nine points behind third placed Uplyme & Lyme Regis. There are seven games remaining in the campaign and this Saturday, Topsham St James entertain all-conquering North Devon 2nds who have won all 11 of their matches and have banked all but for of the 220 points available to them so far this season!