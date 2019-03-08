Budleigh slip to fifth after defeat at Bradninch

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Budleigh Salterton slipped to fifth in the Tolchards Devon League A Division as they went down for only the second time this season, beaten at Bradninch by 80 runs.

After winning the toss and inviting the home side to bat first, they saw the home side put 86 runs on the board before the breakthrough was made with Matt Murphy holding a catch off the bowling of Ed Doble.

Joel Murphy bagged the important wicket of Gary Chappell, catching him off his own bowling and then Ross Acton was caught by James Doble off Jack England to see Bradninch on 174-3.

That moved on to 238-7 with Donovan Robinson bagging a brace of wickets while Ed Doble and Joel Murphy each claimed a second. The Bradninch tail wagged as far as their closing total of 270 all out with one ball of the 49th over remaining.

Tarisai Musakanda who was wicket less at the end of his spell with the new ball, returned to pick up the last two wickets.

Budleigh got to 53 in their reply when Marc Trotman was bowled for 33 and the second wicket fell with the score on 84; Ed Doble bowled for nine. With the score on 96, Tarisai Musakanda fell, out for nine and it was soon 106-4 with the loss of Tom Oxland for two.

The fifth wicket fell on 130 with James Doble falling to the leg spinner for 12 and just one run w as added when opener Donovan Robinson finally fell, a run short of a half century. His 49 runs came from 87 balls and he hit five fours and one six.

Jack England was the seventh wicket to fall caught for 10 with the score 153-7 and it was soon 159-8 as Nick Boult was run out for three.

Lloyd Murrin and Joel Murphy served up some resistance, adding 31 for the ninth wicket which was that of Murphy, who fell for 13 and Matt Murphy was the last man out for a fourth ball duck as Budleigh were all out for 190 in 45 overs.

Next Saturday (July 6) sees the first round of matches in the second half of the season and Budleigh entertain a Tavistock side they defeated by two wickets on the opening day of the season.