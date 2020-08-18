Kendall stars with bat and then ball as Clyst St George see off Sandford II

Cricket. A view from the score box Archant

Dan Kendall scored a half century and the claimed a ‘fivefer’ as Clyst St George chalked up a 58-run win over Sandford II at Bohea Field.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Batting first, Kendall top scored with 63 and there were runs down the order from skipper Harry Attwater (36), Sam Corney (27), Freddie Creer (20), Oli Chaterjee (20) and Inder Singh (19) as Clyst St George closed on 235-7 after their 40 overs.

Sandford II looked well set as they got reached 150 for the loss of just three wickets.

However, they the lost their final seven wickets for the addition of just 21 runs to be bowled out for 177 in 28.2 overs.

The Kendall return was a splendid 5-30 from six overs and the other home bowlers to enjoy success were Ollie Chaterjee (2-9), Inder Singh (2-47) and Ollie Manning (1-30).

On Saturday, Clyst St George II visit Exmouth II and, if they win at the Maer ground then the following week’s trip to Exeter II will be for a Tier Three East Two winner-takes-all clash.