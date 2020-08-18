Advanced search

Kendall stars with bat and then ball as Clyst St George see off Sandford II

PUBLISHED: 07:27 18 August 2020

Cricket. A view from the score box

Cricket. A view from the score box

Archant

Dan Kendall scored a half century and the claimed a ‘fivefer’ as Clyst St George chalked up a 58-run win over Sandford II at Bohea Field.

Batting first, Kendall top scored with 63 and there were runs down the order from skipper Harry Attwater (36), Sam Corney (27), Freddie Creer (20), Oli Chaterjee (20) and Inder Singh (19) as Clyst St George closed on 235-7 after their 40 overs.

Sandford II looked well set as they got reached 150 for the loss of just three wickets.

However, they the lost their final seven wickets for the addition of just 21 runs to be bowled out for 177 in 28.2 overs.

The Kendall return was a splendid 5-30 from six overs and the other home bowlers to enjoy success were Ollie Chaterjee (2-9), Inder Singh (2-47) and Ollie Manning (1-30).

On Saturday, Clyst St George II visit Exmouth II and, if they win at the Maer ground then the following week’s trip to Exeter II will be for a Tier Three East Two winner-takes-all clash.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Dog dies after falling over cliffs on Exmouth beach

Tourists are expected in large numbers to see the stunning scenery of East Devon. Picture: Simon Horn.

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kingston Road rocks! Kier construction teams up with residents to create wildlife habitat

Richard Stokes and Dean Rowsell with Danny Hatton of Kier Construction. Picture: Marcia Fletcher

Exmouth’s minor injuries unit is open to treat cuts, burns and sprains

Exmouth Hospital

Primary school teachers looking forward to welcoming back pupils in September

Emma Jones, headteacher of Withycombe Raleigh Primary School, and Stuart Dyer, headteacher of Brixinton Primary Academy. Picture: Terry Ife

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Dog dies after falling over cliffs on Exmouth beach

Tourists are expected in large numbers to see the stunning scenery of East Devon. Picture: Simon Horn.

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kingston Road rocks! Kier construction teams up with residents to create wildlife habitat

Richard Stokes and Dean Rowsell with Danny Hatton of Kier Construction. Picture: Marcia Fletcher

Exmouth’s minor injuries unit is open to treat cuts, burns and sprains

Exmouth Hospital

Primary school teachers looking forward to welcoming back pupils in September

Emma Jones, headteacher of Withycombe Raleigh Primary School, and Stuart Dyer, headteacher of Brixinton Primary Academy. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth’s Paul Wakely completes Ironman challenge and celebrates with a shandy

Exmouth athlete Paul Wakely on the completion of his August 15 Ironman Challenge. Picture AMY TOMLINSON

Kendall stars with bat and then ball as Clyst St George see off Sandford II

Cricket. A view from the score box

Philips nets hat-trick as Exmouth Town Under-18s power to win in Mid Devon

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Piper plays the tune and hits excellent 93 as Maer men are edged out at Sidmouth

Picture: Thinkstock

Topsham St James young leg spinner Reece Miles claims four wickets

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY