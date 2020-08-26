Advanced search

Jeary bags brace of wickets in Tops’ defeat to Feniton

PUBLISHED: 10:40 26 August 2020

DAVID MARIUZ

Topsham St James fell to an eight wicket defeat when they entertained Feniton in a Tier Five East East Three fixture played at the home of Kenn CC.

Given all the midweek rain, winning the toss was always going to be a key factor on the day and Tops’ skipper Jonathan Sapwell lost it and was one of the early wickets as his side slipped to 9-3 before battling to 37-5 and were eventually all out for 73 in 35.5 overs.

Matt Garner top scored with 25 and the only other double figure contributions with the bat came from Mark Phillips (41) and Simon Curran – the latter surviving longest at the wicket, facing 49 balls for his knock 11. Jack Tucker (3-8 from eight overs) and Sam Vincent (3-15) from eight, did most of the damage with the ball. Topsham St James claimed two early wickets with Brian Jeary bagging both. However, that was as good as it got for the Tops as Mark Salter (53) and Mark Kingdon (7) saw their side to a comfortable eight wicket win inside 17 overs.

