It’s a family affair as the Ferraro clan impress for Topsham St James 2nd XI

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Topsham St James 2nd XI fielded four 14- and 15-year-olds, plus the slightly older Louie Ferraro for their latest Devon League outing, a meeting with Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 2nd XI that was played at Feniton, writes Mike Tracey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was very much Louie [Ferraro] who led the way as Woodbury elected to bat first.

The outfield was very uneven, and the downhill side in particular very hard to defend, but Louie achieved a couple of early breakthroughs, including the amazing dismissal of Max Weston, thanks to a catch by his father [Adrian Ferraro], at second slip via the boot of a collapsing Mike Davison at first – very reminiscent of Wayne Phillips’ dismissal in an Ashes test which some of those present were old enough to remember!

That left Woodbury reeling at 16-2, but that was as good as it got for Topsham.

Woodbury skipper Ian Hughes (35) kept one end closed up while Andy Smale (51), Anil Chouhan (46) and Andrew Cork (52) all scored their runs at rather better than one per ball, enabling their side to close on 233-6 from their 35 overs.

Mention should be made of Chouhan’s dismissal – a lightening stumping of the highest quality by Jeremy Tojy.

Louie Ferraro finished with a well-deserved 4-37 with three of his wickets seeing the stumps rearranged!

Younger brother Charlie took 2-49 and Billy Knightley bowled a good tight opening spell, finishing as bay far the most economical of the bowlers.

Jon Hull, on a welcome return to the side, found it hard going, as did young Morgan Maynard.

The Topsham reply suffered the early loss of another returning veteran, Mike Davison, but then skipper Adrian Ferraro (22) and newcomer Simon Curran (33) settled into a useful partnership, before both were brilliantly caught (in contrasting styles) and bowled by Paul McCutcheon.

After that, there were some nice little cameos from Mark Ross, who score 15 before retiring hurt; 14 from Paul Robins and a hard-hitting 18 from Louie Ferraro, with a hard-hit 18.

The youngsters, for the second week running, all looked capable batsmen.

Charlie Ferraro and Billy Knightley were unlucky, but the last-wicket partnership between Jeremy Tojy and Morgan Maynard was as good as anything that went before. Neither looked even remotely troubled, and Morgan hit a boundary which was arguably the shot of the day.

They comfortably saw Topsham to a final total of 160-8, which was not enough to get anywhere near the target, but it did deprive Woodbury of maximum points.

For the visitors, the standout bowler was Chalky White, whose left-arm slows earned him 3-27. Paul McCutcheon finished with 2-39 and the other wicket-takers were Max Weston, Andrew Cork and Ian Hughes.